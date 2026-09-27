Cal Opens as a Slight Favorite Against UNLV

For the first time this season it appears Cal will be favored against an FBS opponent.

Cal opened as a 1.5-point favorite against UNLV, which will host the Golden Bears in a 12:30 p.m. game on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.

This point spread posted Sunday morning by FanDuel could change by the time the Bears and Rebels play their game. The status of Cal running back Adam Mohammed, who left Friday’s game in the third quarter with a leg injury, could affect the point spread if his availability becomes known. (Cal is not obligated to release an injury report for a game against a nonconference opponent.)

But if the spread holds it would be the fourth straight game that the point spread in a Cal game against an FBS opponent would be less than a field goal. Cal was a slight underdog in the previous three.

UCLA was a 1.5-point favorite in a game the Bears lost 45-24 in the opener, and Cal was a 2.5-point underdog in its ACC opener against Syracuse, a game the Bears won 21-18. Cal was a 1.5-point underdog against Clemson this past weekend, and the Tigers won that game 24-10. (All those point spreads from FanDuel.)

That makes the Bears 1-2 against the spread, not including the 49-7 victory over FCS-level Wagner when the Bears were prohibitive favorites.

Cal’s game against UNLV will be the Bears’ final nonconference game of the season, and both teams will come into the game with 2-2 records.

While Cal dropped to 1-1 in ACC play with its loss on Friday night, UNLV came off a bye week to defeat Akron on the road 38-10 on Saturday. UNLV, the preseason favorite to win the Mountain West Conference title, had suffered a disappointing 44-6 loss to North Texas the week before its bye.

Perhaps Cal should be thankful the game will be played in the afternoon on the road. Cal is 2-0 in day games this season and 0-2 in night games. The Bears are 1-0 on the road and 1-2 at home, including 0-2 against FBS opponents in Berkeley.

The status of Mohammed is key. He provided most of Cal’s offense against Clemson, and when he was sidelined, the Bears’ offense, which had struggled throughout the game, was more limited.

He has rushed for 336 yards, which ranks ninth in the ACC and is 281 yards more than anyone else on the team. He also has 17 receptions, which is tied for second on the team.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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