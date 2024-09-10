Cal QB Fernando Mendoza Laughs at Rumors of Classroom Standing O
The story emerged from an ethics class in the Haas School of Business, so Cal quarterback Fernando Mendoza could not tell a lie.
The rumors circulating on social media were untrue: Mendoza did not receive a standing ovation in class on Monday, two days after leading the Golden Bears to a 21-14 road victory over Auburn.
“I hate to say this, but there was no standing ovation,” Mendoza said.
He said Cal professor Alan Ross began his Monday lecture by talking about grades, Mendoza said.
“How nowadays everyone’s so worried about grades. How he used to be more excited for Saturdays and having fun on Saturday,” Mendoza said.
“Unfortunately, I don’t want to deny the rumors, but he did a shoutout to the football team. `How about the football team on Saturday!’ He started clapping but there was no standing ovation.”
Mendoza and Cal offensive lineman Bastian Swinney were part of the class, and Mendoza said he is feeling support from fellow students and faculty on campus.
“Especially in a big lecture hall like that it was great to be recognized by the professor. But now we’ve got to make it a regular occurrence that we win those big games, those close games.
“But shoutout to professor Ross — I applaud him for that.”
So the standing ovation will have to wait for another day?
“It’s a goal. Maybe we can get a whole team standing ovation, not for just one guy,” Mendoza said. “But it’s definitely a goal.”
A bit surprised by the news
One of Mendoza’s goals since spring practice was to secure the starting quarterback job he held the final eight games last fall. Mendoza and North Texas transfer Chandler Rogers competing through the end of fall camp and both saw action in the Bears' 31-13 opening win over UC Davis.
But after Mendoza's second straight outing without a turnover and a 19-for-21 passing performance in the first half at Auburn, both coach Justin Wilcox and offensive coordinator Mike Bloesch referenced Mendoza as the starter during Tuesday's exchange with reporters.
It seemed to be news to Mendoza.
“That is great . . . thanks for letting me know that,” he told a reporter.
“It’s a great step and any way I can help the team, in whatever role I am . . . I believe as a leader of the team I want to be out there and perform, however I can perform.
“It’s great to have that trust,” he said. “It means a lot to me, especially in a quarterback competition. I want to prove coach Wilcox and coach Bloesch right.”
Knee feels fine
Mendoza left the field for several plays late in the fourth quarter after apparently hyper-extending his left leg while going out of bounds on a scramble.
He reported Tuesday that his knee feels fine.
“I’m all good. I was running around, practicing, completely fine today. It felt good,” he said. “It was more of a scare.”
He tested the knee for pain and strength before Tuesday’s practice, and everything was normal.
“Feels good,” he said. “Ready to rock and roll."