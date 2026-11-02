Cal's November 14 Game at Virginia Starts at a 'Reasonable' Time

After playing at West Coast breakfast time hours in its past two games, Cal will play at a reasonable time in its next game, a November 14 road game against Virginia (4-5, 2-4 ACC).

The Bears (3-6, 2-4 ACC) have a bye this week, and the ACC announced on Monday that Cal’s game the following Saturday on November 14 against the Cavaliers will begin at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time, which will be a 12:30 p.m. start in the Bay Area. The game will be televised on the ACC Network.

The last two Cal games – against SMU and North Carolina State -- started at 9 a.m. West Coast time, and those games did not go well for the Bears, who lost those two games by a combined margin of 90-30. The Bears outscored their last two opponents by a combined margin of 30-27 in the first half, but were outscored 63-0 in the second half of those two games, suggesting the early starts may have played havoc with the Bears’ biological clocks. Cal is coming off a 31-10 loss to North Carolina State.

The Bears have lost three games in a row – all by lopsided margins -- since their 25-20 upset of Virginia Tech, and Cal is hoping to avoid a fourth straight defeat, which would be their longest losing streak in two years.

Virginia is experiencing a similar slide, having lost its last three games, including a 51-7 defeat at the hands of Duke on Saturday.

Like Cal, Virginia has a bye this week.

The game against Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia, will be Cal’s third straight road game before the Bears play at home in their final two regular-season games against Stanford and Pitt.

Cal is 1-3 on the road this season, while Virginia is 4-1 at home.

The November 14 matchup will be the first time ever that the Bears will face Virginia on the road. Their only previous meeting came last season in Berkeley, when the Cavaliers beat Cal 31-21.

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