Cal's Regular-Season Finale Against SMU Will Be an Afternoon Game
Game time and television coverage for Cal’s final regular-season game has been set, although the Golden Bears are hoping it’s not their final game of the 2024 season.
Cal’s last regular-season game will be a road game against conference leader SMU on Saturday, November 30. That game will start at 12:30 p.m. Pacific time (2:30 p.m. Dallas time) and will be televised on ESPN2. That Cal game against 13th-ranked SMU (9-1, 6-0 ACC) is likely to be critical in determining the teams that will participate in the ACC championship game.
SMU faces Virginia this week, and then will finish its regular season against Cal. SMU is the only ACC team unbeaten in conference play and is competing with Clemson and Miami for the two spots in the ACC championship game.
The game time and television coverage for ACC games that week were announced by the Atlantic Coast Conference on Monday.
This Saturday, Cal (5-5, 1-5 ACC) faces Stanford (3-7, 2-5 ACC) in the Bears’ final home game of the season. That game will begin at 12:30 p.m. and will be televised on the ACC Network.
Cal is hoping to win at least one of its final two regular-season game to become bowl-eligible for the second straight year. The Bears would have to win both to assure themselves of their first winning season since 2019. It's possible Cal could earn bowl berth with just five wins if there are not enough bowl-eligible teams to fill all the bowl slots.
Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53
Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport