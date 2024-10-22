Cal Seeks Spark With Possible Return of Jaydn Ott, Tobias Merriweather
Cal’s offense could get an explosive lift as soon as this week after star running back Jaydn Ott and wide receiver Tobias Merriweather returned to practice.
Coach Justin Wilcox stopped short of saying either will definitely play Saturday afternoon when the Bears (3-4) face former Pac-12 rival Oregon State (4-3) in a non-conference game at Memorial Stadium.
Ott, who rushed for 1,315 yards as a sophomore last season, has sat out the past two games and three altogether this season with a nagging ankle injury. He practiced Tuesday, said Wilcox, who added, “We’ll see how it goes through the week.”
Tobias, a 6-foot-5, 195-pound junior transfer from Notre Dame, still has not played in a game for the Bears due to a leg injury. Wilcox said he’s “entering into practice this week.”
“We’ll kind of see how it plays throughout the week,” offensive coordinator Mike Bloesch said, “but obviously really excited to get him back in the near future.”
The news is less encouraging on the offensive line. Right tackle TJ Session, who has started all 20 games the past two seasons and 27 altogether in his Cal career, was injured late in the North Carolina State game on Saturday and is listed as “doubtful,” by Wilcox.
Starting right guard Sioape Vatikani, who has played just a portion of one game this season due to a pair of separate ailments, was at practice Tuesday and is “day to day,” according to Wilcox.
The status of other injured players: TE Corey Dyches (questionable), OLB Ryan McCulloch (doubtful), nickelback Matthew Littlejohn (day to day), wide receivers Mason Starling and Kyion Grayes (both doubtful).
Running back Kadarius Calloway, who did not play against NC State, is available, Wilcox reported.
The return of Ott would be paramount to the Bears’ hopes of revving up an offense that is averaging just 24.0 points and rushing for just 90 yards at 2.7 yards per clip during their four-game ACC losing streak.
Senior safety Craig Woodson says fans and opponents haven’t yet seen the Cal offense at its best.
“When we’re healthy on offense, I think we can put up any amount of points we want to,” he said.
A much-needed deep threat
Merriweather and Grayes, who transferred from Ohio State this offseason, were expected to give the Bears the explosive deep threat they’ve been lacking. Both were listed as starters on the preseason depth chart. Neither has played in a game, but Merriweather may be getting close to a game day appearance.
Bloesch said Merriweather has spent the past couple weeks with the strength and conditioning staff, regaining strength in his leg.
When he’s ready, Merriweather can add a different element to the Cal offense.
“Just explosiveness and the ability to win down the field,” Bloesch said. “He’s a guy who was running 21.5, 22 miles per hour in fall camp. We were able to see him against two really good corners in Nohl (Williams) and Marcus (Harris) throughout fall camp and what he was able to do against those guys.
“Obviously, we have missed him and looking forward to having him back.”
Tight end Jack Endries, who has become quarterback Fernando Mendoza’s favorite target, says Merriweather brings speed, but more than that.
“He’s a fast guy. Expect him to take the top off,” Endries said. “He’s a very good all-around player — he’s a big guy, can block, can catch.”
Added Woodson, “He’s that good deep threat that any team would be hating to go against.”
The O-line tries to adjust
Unless Vatikani can make a return this week, Cal’s O-line will be missing two starters on the right side. Already this group has struggled, allowing 27 sacks through seven games.
Wilcox said the Bears will fill Session’s position by committee, using redshirt freshman Fred Williams III and redshirt sophomore Braden Miller.
“Both of those guys have had good days in practice Monday and Tuesday. We would expect them to go out and play well,” Wilcox said.
Williams was a wide receiver early in his career at Serra High in Los Angeles. But he moved to O-line and has added about 50 pounds since arriving at Berkeley in the summer of 2023.
“He’s about 305, 310 right now — he’s just turned into a massive human being,” Bloesch said. “He’s probably one of the most athletic guys in the (offensive line) room. Obviously, having to grow mentally and technically and fundamentally in his game.
“You talk about a guy who I have a ton of excitement for in the future and what he’s going to be for this program in the years to go, Fred’s that guy.”