Cal-Stanford 2024 Will Be Remembered for 'The Drive'
The Drive of 2024 may not rival The Play of 1982 when it comes to Big Game lore, but let's put Saturday's 98-yard, game-winning march down the field to complete Cal's 24-21 victory over Stanford into context for full effect.
First all, there was Fernando Mendoza's half-crazed, tear-filled interview on the ACC Network immediately after the win. He later called the drive "a Big Game moment."
Second was the memory of how defeated Cal looked after the first quarter, when Cal had just 23 yards of offense and one first down, and Mendoza was 1-for-3 for 7 yards. Stanford's Ashton Daniels was 9-for-9 while leading the Cardinal to a 14-0 lead heading into the second quarter in what seemed destined to be a Stanford blowout.
Third was the presence of members of the 2004 Cal team that finished that regular season ranked fourth in the country. They were introduced on the field between the first and second quarters, with Aaron Rodgers' beaming smile in the middle of that team reunion. Things seemed to turn in Cal's favor after that.
Fourth, was the fact that Cal trailed 21-7 with 6:33 left in the third quarter, with the specter of more fourth-quarter troubles to follow. Cal had led Florida State, Miami and North Carolina State entering the fourth quarter, but lost all three.
Fifth, Mendoza was having a mediocre game through three quarters, and it appeared he would wind up with a second straight disappointing performance with a bowl berth on the line.
Sixth, a crowd of 52,428 had braved the wet weather to see this rivalry game, and they expected a memorable Big Game moment.
And finally, a bowl berth was on the line. Oh, sure, Cal could get that sixth win next week against SMU, but the Mustangs are unbeaten in ACC play, have clinched a berth in the ACC title game and would be playing the Bears at home in Dallas. No, if Cal was going to get its sixth win to become bowl-eligible it had to come against Stanford in the 127th Big Game.
So now let's return to that Cal's game-deciding possession that started at the Bears' 2-yard line with 7:45 left and Stanford holding a 21-16 lead. What was Mendoza thinking as he trotted onto the field?
"That's the moment of a kid when you watch Aaron Rodgers, Jared Goff, Tom Brady go on that field, and they lead the comeback, game-winning drive ," Mendoza said. "That's exactly what I thought of then."
The drive started with Cal getting some help, as if Rodgers speech to the team the night before was having some mysterious impact.
--A pass interference call on Stanford moved the ball from the 2 to the 17-yard line.
--Mendoza completed a 9-yard pass to Trond Grizzell.
--Jaydn Ott lost 2 yards on a run
--On third-and-3, Mendoza scrambled 6 yards to the 30-yard line for a first down.
--An illegal substitution penalty against Stanford moved the ball to the 35.
--Mendoza was sacked for loss of 7 yards back to the 28-yard line.
--Mendoza completed a 10-yard pass to Mikey Matthews to the 38.
--Mendoza threw an incompletion on a deep ball intended for Tobias Merriweather.
--On fourth-and-2, Mendoza scrambled around before completing a 5-yard pass to Jack Endries for a first down at the Cal 43-yard line
--Mendoza completed a 36-yard pass to Nyziah Hunter that put the ball at the Stanford 21-yard line, and there was a feeling Cal might pull this off.
--Mendoza was sacked for a 5-yard loss, pushing Cal back to the 26-yard line.
--Mendoza completed a 4-yard pass to Jonathan Brady, putting the ball at the 22.
--Mendoza completed a 22-yard touchdown pass to Jonathan Brady, who made a finger-tip catch with 2:40 left, to give Cal a 24-21 lead after a two-point conversion.
There was still the little matter of Cal's defense stopping Stanford without a first down on the ensuing possession, and Cal getting the critical first down after that to ensure the win. But the drama and the memorable moment belonged to that 98-yard drive that ate up 5:05 and gave Cal its first lead of the game.
Mendoza had been sacked twice during that drive (and six times for the game), but he completed 6-of-7 passes for 86 yards and a touchdown on that possession. One of his completions was for a first down on a fourth-down play, and he had run of 6 yards for a first down on a third-down play.
"It was by far the most emotional win," Mendoza said. "Honestly, for myself, to have a tough three quarters, and then come out and win on a 98-yard drive. You can't write a story better than that. It was like an Aaron Rodgers or Jared Goff drive. It was extremely special. After we scored I just burst out in tears. It was special. I'll definitely remember this forever."
Head coach Justin Wilcox had trouble describing his throughts during that drive, but added, "You have something to write about."
He had an easier time describing his reaction to the win, saying it just didn't feel the same as the other five victories this year.
"In my professional life I don't know there's a better feeling than being a witness after a Big Game victory," Wilcox said. "Selfishly that's the best feeling there is. There's just nothing like it."
And The Drive of 2024 provided that feeling.
