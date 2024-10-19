Cal vs. North Carolina State Game Thread: Bears Try To Snap 3-Game Skid
Cal tries to snap a three-game losing streak and pocket its first Atlantic Coast Conference victory today when it takes on North Carolina State for the first time in a Homecoming matchup at Memorial Stadium.
Kickoff is 12:30 p.m.
The Bears (3-3, 0-3) began the season with three straight victories but have lost to Florida State, Miami and Pitt — the latter two nationally ranked foes — by a combined total of eight points.
The Wolfpack (3-4, 0-3) has lost two in a row entering its first game on the West Coast since 1960.
In the video above, Cal coach Justin Wilcox addresses the Bears' biggest issue on offense - allowing 24 sacks of quarterback Fernando Mendoza.
We’ll have personnel updates — including whether running back Jaydn Ott plays — before the 12:30 p.m, kickoff and will provide updates throughout the game.
Here’s some pre-game reading:
— Our thorough game preview
— An NC State beat writer answer 5 Questions about the Wolfpack
— Fernando Mendoza has been sacked 24 times through six games. We explore why
— Who will be Cal’s kicker today?
— Senior cornerback Nohl Williams chases Cal’s single-season interception record
— ESPN recognizes Williams as one of the nation’s top-25 players
— Here’s how the bowl experts view Cal’s postseason chances
— Former Cal quarterback long-time radio analyst Mike Pawlawski has written a book