Cal vs. North Carolina State Game Thread: Bears Try To Snap 3-Game Skid

Golden Bears, who won their first three games, still are seeking their first ACC win

Jeff Faraudo

Fernando Mendoza drops back to pass against Pitt
Fernando Mendoza drops back to pass against Pitt / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Cal tries to snap a three-game losing streak and pocket its first Atlantic Coast Conference victory today when it takes on North Carolina State for the first time in a Homecoming matchup at Memorial Stadium.

Kickoff is 12:30 p.m.

The Bears (3-3, 0-3) began the season with three straight victories but have lost to Florida State, Miami and Pitt — the latter two nationally ranked foes — by a combined total of eight points.

The Wolfpack (3-4, 0-3) has lost two in a row entering its first game on the West Coast since 1960.

In the video above, Cal coach Justin Wilcox addresses the Bears' biggest issue on offense - allowing 24 sacks of quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

We’ll have personnel updates — including whether running back Jaydn Ott plays — before the 12:30 p.m, kickoff and will provide updates throughout the game.

