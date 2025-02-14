Four Cal Players Will Participate in NFL Combine
Four players who played for Cal in 2024 will participate in the NFL Combine, which will be held in Indianapolis from February 27 through March 2.
Cal’s Nohl Williams, Marcus Harris, Teddye Buchanan and Craig Woodson will be among the approximately 300 athletes who will test their speed, strength and skills in front of pro scouts, hoping to improve their standing for the NFL draft.
It's the most Cal representatives at the Combine since 2016, when five Cal players attended the Combine -- Jared Goff, Stephen Anderson, Trevor Davis, Kenny Lawler and Daniel Lasco. Interestingly all five Cal represntatives that year were offensive players, operating under head coach Sonny Dykes' high-scoring attack. This year, all four Cal players at the Combine are defensive players, as you would expect under Justin Wilcox, whose teams at Cal have typically been much better on defense than offense.
Williams and Harris are among the 35 cornerbacks at the combine, while Buchanan is one of 29 linebackers and Woodson is among 21 safeties hoping to impress the scouts.
Williams, who was a first-team All-America selection on many sites, and Buchanan, who led the Bears in tackles and is proficient in pass coverage, seem to be the most likely Cal players to get drafted, although neither is expected to go in the first round on the first day of the draft on April 24. They may not be taken in the second day, when rounds two and three are selected, with their best chance being on Day 3, when rounds three-through-seven will be chosen.
Of course, all players can improve their draft status with impressive showings at the Combine.
Click here for entire list of Combine participants:
Click here for a schedule of events for each position.
