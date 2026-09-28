Game Time Set For Cal's October 10 Home Game Against Virginia Tech

Cal’s home game against unbeaten Virginia Tech in two weeks will be an afternoon game, and that might be a good sign for the Golden Bears.

The ACC announced Monday that Cal’s Saturday, October 10 game against Virginia Tech in Berkeley will start at 12:30 p.m., and it will be televised on either ESPN2 or the ACC Network. The network will be finalized next week.

The Bears’ home game against Virginia Tech will be Cal’s Homecoming game.

Cal is 2-2 overall heading into this Saturday's 12:30 p.m. game at UNLV (2-2), and the Bears have had better results in day games. The Bears are 2-0 in game played in the afternoon, beating Syracuse and Wagner in day games, but they are 0-2 at night, losing to UCLA and Clemson in games played under the lights.

Virginia Tech (4-0, 1-0 ACC) is coming off a tougher-than-expected, 21-14 victory over Boston College to keep the Hokies undefeated under new coach James Franklin, who was fired as Penn State’s head coach last October 12 with the Nittany Lions holding a 3-3 record.

The October 10 game against Cal will be the Hokies’ first game ever in Berkeley.

This week the Hokies play a Friday night home game against Pitt, which is also undefeated at 4-0. (Virginia Tech is a 3.5-point favorite in that game as of Monday, according to FanDuel.) That game will be televised by ESPN, so the Bears can take a look at Virginia Tech while preparing to face UNLV the next day.

Cal and Virginia Tech have met twice previously, with each team winning once.

Virginia Tech beat the Bears 42-34 in a double-overtime thriller last year in Blacksburg, Virginia, and Cal defeated the Hokies 52-49 in the 2003 Insight Bowl, finishing off Aaron Rodgers’ first season at Cal and setting the Bears up for their outstanding season in 2004 when they went 10-2 and finished with a top-10 ranking.

The Bears’ immediate concern is their offense, after they failed to score an offensive touchdown in the 24-10 home loss to Clemson on Friday night.

Cal is a 2.5-point underdog against UNLV as of Monday, according to FanDuel.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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