Health Concerns Force Jeff Tedford to Step Away as Fresno State Coach
Jeff Tedford, who won a program record 82 games in 11 seasons at Cal through 2012, announced Monday he is stepping down as coach at Fresno State, his alma mater, due to “health concerns” after a recent medical checkup.
"It is with sad emotions that following my recent medical check-up, it is clear that due to health concerns, my family and I have made the decision to step aside as Fresno State's head coach and allow someone else to lead the football program," Tedford, 62, said in a statement released by Fresno State.
Tedford, who was 45-22 in five seasons in two stints as coach at Fresno State, has dealt with heart-related issues in the past.
Hired by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as offensive coordinator early in 2014, he underwent a coronary angioplasty in August of that year with two stents placed in an artery near his heart. He returned part-time but never felt healthy enough to resume his duties full-time and was released from his contract before the end of 2014.
He took over as head coach at Fresno State before the 2017 season and led the Bulldogs to 10 victories — a year after they won just one game. A year later, Fresno won a school-record 12 games.
Tedford resigned due to health resigns after the 2019 season. He was rehired by the school before the 2022 season, but sat out the Bulldogs’ 2023 howl game and now has been forced to walk away from a job he clearly loves.
"I have a tremendous amount of pride and passion for Fresno State, and I understand the time and energy necessary to lead at a high level. The players, coaches and Bulldog supporters deserve the best,” Tedford said. “Unfortunately, I am not able to sustain the commitment needed to perform at the level needed to guide the program.”
"Coach Tedford's contributions to Fresno State and the Central Valley have been nothing short of extraordinary," athletic director Garrett Klassy said in a statement. "His dedication, passion, and commitment have not only led our football program to numerous championships but also deeply impacted the community.”
Assistant head coach and linebackers coach Tim Skipper, who served as acting head coach for the 2023 New Mexico Bowl when Tedford stepped away for health reasons, becomes the Bulldogs’ interim head coach.
Skipper called Tedford “a living legend,” and certainly his Cal tenure was marked by highs the Bears hadn’t enjoyed in decades.
He led Cal to eight bowl games, including five victories, and five of his teams reached the top-10 in the AP Top-25 poll. The Bears posted 10 wins in both 2004 and 2006 and posted winning records in the Pac-10 or Pac-12 five times, something the program hasn't achieved in 14 seasons since his 2009 team.
Tedford coached the likes of quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Kyle Boller, running backs Marshawn Lynch, Justin Forsett, Shane Vereen, J.J. Arrington and Jahvid Best, wide receivers DeSean Jackson and Keenan Allen, offensive linemen Alex Mack and Mitchell Schwartz, and defensive standouts Cameron Jordan, Nnamdi Asougha, Brandon Mebane and Tyson Alualu.
Eight of his Cal players became first-round NFL draft picks and 12 more were selected in the top three rounds.
But after eight consecutive winning seasons, the Bears began to stumble during Tedford’s final three seasons. They went 5-7 in 2010, 7-6 in 2011 and then 3-9 during the 2012 campaign, ending his tenure.