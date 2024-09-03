Justin Wilcox Calls Jaydn Ott 'Probable' for Saturday's Game at Auburn
When star Cal running back Jaydn Ott limped off the field during this past Saturday’s game against UC Davis with an apparent foot or ankle injury, there was immediate concern about whether he would be able to play in this Saturday’s game at Auburn.
It now appears likely that Ott will play against the Tigers as Cal head coach Justin Wilcox pronounced Ott “probable” for Saturday’s game during his Tuesday press conference.
The Bears’ need Ott’s breakaway threat and receiving potential out of the backfield against Auburn, which beat the Bears 14-10 in Berkeley last year. Ott had just 49 rushing yards against UC Davis before leaving the field in the third quarter. But he was a first-team all-Pac-12 selection last season, when he ran for 1,315 yards, and he was a preseason first-team all-ACC pick this year.
If for some reason Ott cannot play, Kadarius Calloway, Jaivian Thomas and Byron Cardwell would fill the running back role, although Calloway’s status is uncertain after he sustained an injury Saturday.
Cal had a number of players miss the UC Davis game because of injuries, including four projected starters – wide receiver Kyion Grayes and Tobias Merriweather, guard Sioape Vatikani and center Will McDonald . All four could play Saturday, but it’s also possible that none of the them will play, so all four are questionable.
Wilcox described Grayes’ status as “hopeful,” making him the most likely of the four to play Saturday.
Regarding Vatikani and McDonald, Wilcox said, “We’ll see as the week goes on,” which is not as promising.
On Merriweather, Wilcox said he “will know more this [Tuesday] afternoon.”
Wilcox added that he did not have confirmation on those players yet, and since Tuesday was Wilcox’s final media availability for the week, it seems Ott is probably going to play Saturday, while the other four are questionable.
Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53
Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport