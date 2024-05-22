Running Back Anthony League Commits to Cal for 2025
Anthony League, a three-star running back from Millikan High School in Long Beach, California, received a scholarship offer from Cal on Tuesday, and on Wednesday he announced on social media that he has committed to Cal for the class of 2025.
League becomes the eighth high school athlete to commit to the Cal football program for 2025 and is the third commitment in the past three days.
The 6-foot-1, 205-pound League chose Cal over offers from Washington, Arizona, Utah, Colorado, BYU, Oregon State and several others.
In 2022 as a junior, League rushed for 995 yards, averaging 9.6 yards per carry, and 15 touchdowns. He also caught 12 passes for 123 yards and two scores.
League also plays linebacker in high school, although it is assumed that he will be a running back at Cal.
The Bears have been collecting a lot of running backs for their roster. League is the second high school running back who has committed to Cal for 2025, joining Jojo Solis, and Cal added running back Kadarius Calloway through the transfer portal to put six running backs on the Bears roster for spring football.
Cal offensive coordinator Mike Bloesch is also the Bears offensive line coach, and he is an advocate of the running game. He says as many as four running backs could see action in any given game. The problems Cal had with injuries to running backs in 2023 may be another reason why the Bears are stockpiling running backs as they head into the ACC next fall.
Jaydn Ott is Cal's All-Pac-12 running back, but he will be a junior in 2024, which means he might enter the NFL draft after next season.
League joins defensive lineman Ike Okafor, offensive lineman Ben Howard, quarterback Robert McDaniel, running back Jojo Solis, linebacker Carter Jones, cornerback Kaden Cook and wide receiver Meyer Swinney as high school prospects who have committed to Cal for 2025.
