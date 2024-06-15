Cal Hoops Among Four Finalists for 5-Star Prospect Isiah Harwell
Isiah Harwell, a five-star shooting guard prospect from Wasatch Academy in Mount Pleasant, Utah, has included Cal among four finalists recruiting him, he announced on Instagram on Saturday.
Harwell trimmed his list of schools to Cal, Gonzaga, Houston and Texas. He plans an official visit to Berkeley on June 25-26 and said he will announce his commitment decision on Sept. 12.
Cal has been recruiting Harwell for more than a year, having first offered him a scholarship in May 2023.
A 6-foot-5 native of Pocatello, Idaho, Harwell is rated as the nation’s No. 10 prospect by ESPN, No. 7 by 247Sports and On3Sports and No. 8 by Rivals. He is ranked the No. 2 shooting guard in the country by 247Sports.
Harwell told On3Sports that his father, former Idaho State standout Ron Harwell, has been friends since childhood with Cal assistant coach Amorrow Morgan.
“So he has been a really close family friend for a while. I’ve been talking with Coach Mark (Madsen). You know, Jaylen Brown went out there and had a lot of success, so it is an underrated school.
“It is always good if you can go somewhere, produce massive minutes, and change things around. They’re starting to play well these last few games.”
Harwell made an official visit to Gonzaga in February and an unofficial visit to Houston in March.
According to the Spokane Spokesman Review, Harwell suffered a knee injury midway through the past season at Wasatch Academy, forcing him to miss the rest of his junior year and time on the AAU circuit.
Jamie Shaw of On3Sports provided this scouting report on him:
“Isiah Harwell is a complete shooting guard prospect. At 6-foot-5, he has good length and a strong lower body. Harwell plays at a great pace, he does not play rushed and seems to make great decisions with the ball in his hands. Harwell has good burst when attacking the basket, getting on the rim in the half-court.
“Solid handle, frame, skill, and IQ, there is a lot to like about the five-star. The shooting guard has deep range and confidence to score it when given space. His dad, Ron Harwell, averaged 14.5 a game at Idaho State in the mid-90s.”
Cal already has a verbal commitment from 2025 guard Jovani Ruff, a four-star prospect from Long Beach Poly High School.
While narrowing his college choices to four schools, Harwell eliminated North Carolina, Baylor, UCLA, Alabama and Idaho State.