Running Back Jojo Solis De-Commits from Cal

Solis had committed to Cal after his sophomore season of high school

Jake Curtis

Jojo Solis, a four-star running back who had announced back in December 2022 that he was committing to Cal for the class of 2025, announced on Wednesday that he has de-committed from Cal and is re-opening his recruitment.

De-commitments are common in college football these days, and this is the second significant de-commitment Cal has had recently. Quarterback Robert McDaniel de-committed from Cal three weeks ago and has since committed to Arizona. Solis is also the second running back in the class to de-commit after Carter Jackson de-committed in April.

It leaves Cal with one running back commitment for 2025 -- Anthony League.

Solis attends Aquinas High School in San Bernardino, Calif., and he also holds offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Washington State and Colorado, among others. Although he was rated as a four-star running back when he committed to Cal after his sophomore season, he is now rated as a three-star running back by both Rivals, On3, ESPN and 247 Sports.

