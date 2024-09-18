Transfer Corey Dyches Provides Cal a Versatile Weapon at Tight End
Cal held just a 7-3 lead over San Diego State at halftime last Saturday and no one felt like the Bears exactly had the game in hand.
So the coaching made a decision to get physical and run the ball.
“We went in there and told those guys this is how we’re going to win the game,” offensive coordinator Mike Bloesch said. “We needed to come out, impose our will in the second half and we did that.”
The Bears put together touchdown drives of 85 yards on eight plays and 90 yards on 13 plays, chewing up nearly 10 minutes of game clock and powering to a 21-7 lead on the way to their 31-10 victory.
The Bears outgained SDSU 180 yards to 26 in the third quarter, and they often got it done in their 12 personnel alignment that features two tight ends. Former walk-on Jack Endries fits the bill at 6-foot-4, 240 pounds.
And there’s Maryland transfer Corey Dyches (pronounces Die-chez), who looks nothing like the game’s best-known tight ends, including Travis Kelce (6-5, 250) or Gronk (6-6, 265) or even Cal alum and Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez (6-5, 247).
Cal lists Dyches at 6-2, 220, but is that generous?
College Football Reference says he’s 6-1 and the Draft Network website puts him at 6-foot, 190, even while suggesting he could be "an intriguing" draft prospect for the right NFL team.
Whatever the reality is, Dyches makes it work.
He enters Saturday’s Atlantic Coast Conference opener at Florida State having caught a pass in 29 consecutive games, although just the past three outings with the Bears.
A 2023 third-team All-Big Ten selection at Maryland, Dyches had four receptions for 48 yards against the Aztecs, including a 20-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter.
“It was a great play call. Luckily, we caught them in pressure and we executed it. It was really exciting, first touchdown as a Golden Bear,” said Dyches, who caught 107 passes for 1,193 yards and nine TDs in four seasons at Maryland.
Dyches doesn’t view his size as any sort of disadvantage. The key is to understand who he’s matched against on a given play.
“Whether it’s a linebacker vs. a safety on me . . . knowing when to be physical and when to use my speed,” explained Dyches, who played wide receiver i high school and moved to tight end after his first season at Maryland. “I’ve always had the will to make blocks. It’s never been a challenging thing for me. Gives the team more versatility.”
That’s just how Bloesch sees it.
“The thing that makes him so effective is he presents a problem for the defense. Do they treat him as a slot receiver or do they treat him as a tight end?
“That’s kind of what we get into week to week, how people are going to play us when he’s in the game because he can run routes like a receiver. So if you bring in a big body to stop the run, assuming we’re going to run the ball out of 12 personnel, then he’s got a matchup that we feel great about on the perimeter."
Evidence of his speed and the matchup problem he presents, Dyches had 24 yards after the catch against San Diego State. But he hasn't shied away from the dirty work.
"He’s definitely been a willing blocker and has done a great job," Bloesch said. "Has shown great courage and physicality in his blocking assignments. If he continues to do that, we’ll continue to evolve that package.”
The Bears, who had struggled to consistently run the ball through their first 2 1/2 games, cranked it up to produce 207 yards on the ground over the final 30 minutes Saturday. Jaivian Thomas and Kadarius Calloway combined for 180 of those yards.
That was the best evidence yet the approach can be effective.
“That’s what we did in the second half, played with those two guys on the field together,” Bloesch said. “It was great to see Corey get loose on a couple plays. He had a great game. We’re very confident in Corey and Jack. They’re two of our best players on offense.
“Finding ways to continue to keep them both involved in the game plan week to week is definitely going to be a priority for me.”