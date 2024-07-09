Where Does Justin Wilcox Rank Among ACC Football Coaches?
How do the experts view the skills of Cal head coach Justin Wilcox relative to the impact made by other football coaches in the Atlantic Coast Conference? Well, in general, they are not particularly impressed with the Golden Bears’ coach as Cal begins play in the ACC this year.
CBS Sports published its ranking of the ACC football coaches a few days ago, and we present CBS’ ranking as well as the ACC coach rankings of three other sites published earlier this year.
Here’s how these four sites ranked ACC coaches, with a comment from each regarding Wilcox:
Justin Wilcox (No. 57 overall): Entering Year 8 at Cal, Wilcox boasts a 36-43 overall record with just three bowl appearances and no seasons with a winning record in conference play. But with 2023 feeling a step back in the right direction, Wilcox has a chance to reverse some of those trends with a strong debut in the ACC. He's got a veteran team and true star in running back Jadyn Ott, leaving the results of 2024 to tell us a lot about his future in these rankings. Last year: N/A in the ACC
.
California is a tough job that's only getting more challenging in the ACC. Wilcox has compiled a 36-43 mark since taking over in '17 and guided the program to three bowl trips. Last year's six wins helped to end a bowl drought that dated back to '19. Under Wilcox, the Golden Bears have yet to post a winning mark in conference play (21-37 in the Pac-12) and the program's last winning season took place in '19. The defense (Wilcox's side of the ball) has declined in performance over the last two years and allowed 32.8 points a game in '23.
.
It’s taken Wilcox a couple seasons to rebound from the pandemic, but the Golden Bears did make a bowl game for the first time since 2019.
Wilcox finally found an answer for the program’s recent offensive issues with the hiring of Texas State head coach Jake Spavital. Cal went from 96th nationally in scoring to 52nd, but Spavital is gone to Baylor, so Wilcox is hoping to keep the momentum going with promoted offensive line coach Mike Bloesch.
College Football News (Pete Fiutak)
Took Cal to bowls in 3 of last 6 seasons
Wins as FBS Coach: 36
Career FBS Win %: 45.6
Winning FBS Seasons: 2
FBS Conference Championships: 0
Total FBS Seasons: 7
