Report: Purdue Transfer WR Jayden Dixon-Veal Commits to Cal
Purdue transfer wide receiver Jayden Dixon-Veal has committed to Cal, according to a report on Thursday by Pete Nakos of On3 Sports.
Dixon-Veal, who has one season of eligibility remaining, played in just three games in 2024 in what was called his senior season, and he had three receptions for 23 yards. All of his receiving yards came in the season opener against Indiana State, when he had two of his three receptions for the Boilermakers, who finished the season with a 1-11 record.
Dixon-Veal missed a lot of playing time that season with an undisclosed injury, and was limited during Purdue’s recent spring practices. However, he did play in Purdue's recent spring game, and made an amazing one-handed grab (see twitter video below) in that scrimmage.
Baylor and Boise State were among the other schools that offered Dixon-Veal after he entered the transfer portal.
The 6-foot, 190-pound Dixon-Veal was a bigger factor as a junior for Purdue in 2023, when he played in 11 games and made five starts. He caught 16 passes for 142 yards and one touchdown. He caught four passes for 38 yards against Nebraska and had four catches for 32 yards against Michigan.
Dixon-Veal is from Rancho Cucamonga, California, and began his career at the junior college level at College of San Mateo. Coming out of junior college in 2023, Dixon-Veal chose Purdue over offers from Illinois, UNLV, UConn and Oregon State among others.
Dixon-Veal is the second transfer wide receiver Cal has brought in during the spring, joining Wisconsin transfer Mark Hamper. Cal added two transfer wide receivers before spring practice began – Dazmin James and Jacob De Jesus.
Four Cal wide receivers entered the transfer portal this spring and have joined other schools, the most noteworthy departures being Tobias Merriweather (Utah) and Jonathan Brady (Indiana). Three other Cal wide receiver entered the transfer portal shortly after the end of the 2024 season – Mikey Matthews (UCLA), Nyziah Hunter (Nebraska) and Josiah Martin (Oklahoma).
