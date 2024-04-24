Cal Football: TE Marquis Montgomery Third Golden Bear Into The Portal This Week
Tight end Marquis Montgomery, who spent one season at Cal, becomes the football program’s third player this week to enter the transfer portal.
Montgomery, a sixth-year player who graduated high school back in 2018, saw action in 10 games for Cal last fall, primarily on special teams. For the season, he caught three passes for 31 yards — all against Washington.
He was listed as a fifth-string tight end on the depth chart for Cal’s season-ending Independence Bowl game against Texas Tech.
Montgomery, a native of Tacoma, Wash., came to Cal last season after two years at Snow Junior College in Utah and a stint at Independence CC in Kansas.
He follows defensive back Collin Gamble and offensive tackle Ender Aguilar, who both entered the portal this week.