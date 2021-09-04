49ers Release Ex-Cal Star Mychal Hendricks With Injury Settlement

Veteran linebacker can now sign with another team once he gets healthy

The San Francisco 49ers have released former Cal linebacker Mychal Kendricks off of injured reserve with an injury settlement.

Kendricks suffered a turf-toe injury in the the 49ers' second preseason contest, and San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said then that Kendricks would be sidelined for at least a month. The length of time he is expected to be sidelined would determine the amount of his injury settlement.

When he is healthy, he will be eligible to join a new team for the 2021 season. However, it's unclear whether any teams would be interested.

Kendricks is no longer hindered by his legal problems, after being sentenced earlier this summer to one day in jail for his 2018 guilty plea on insider trading charges. However, he suffered a torn anterior-cruciate ligament late in the 2019 season while playing -- and starting -- for the Seattle Seahawks.

He was on the field for just eight defensive plays in 2020 for the Washington Football Team, and that is extent of his playing time since the knee injury.

The 49ers signed Kendricks to a one-year deal on August 16, but placed him on injured reserve with the toe injury on August 24. He was scheduled to earn $1.215 million, including a $200,000 bonus, in his deal with the 49ers.

Kendricks, who turns 31 later this month, has played in 104 NFL games, including 91 starts.

He played at Cal from 2008 through 2011 and was the Pac-12 defensive player of the year in 2011.

Cover photo of Mychal Kendricks by Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports

