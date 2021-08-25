August 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballOther SportsBest OfSI.com
Search

49ers Place Ex-Cal Star Mychal Kendricks on Injured Reserve

Linebacker is not eligible to play for San Francisco this season, but could sign with another team if 49ers release him
Author:
Publish date:

Former Cal standout Mychal Kendricks, who signed with the San Francisco 49ers last week hoping to resurrect his NFL career, will not be playing for the 49ers this season.

The 49ers placed the veteran linebacker on the injured reserve list on Tuesday, which means he will not be eligible to play for San Francisco this season. The injury that put Kendricks on the IR is a turf toe he sustained in the 49ers second preseason game, when he played just one play.

Kendricks could sign with another team if the 49ers release Kendricks from the IR with an injury settlement, and that is likely to happen. However, it's unclear how much appeal he would have for other NFL teams. It is also unclear whether Kendricks will want to continue playing or will decide to retire.

The 30-year-old Kendricks is a nine-year NFL veteran, but he played just eight defensive plays last season – all in a late-season game for Washington – and that is his only regular-season playing time since suffering a torn anterior-cruciate ligament in 2019. He started 14 game for the Seahawks in 2019 before suffering the injury.

Last month, he cleared up his legal issues when he was sentenced to one day in jail after pleading guilty in 2018 to insider trading charges.

The 49ers signed Kendricks to play for his former teammate DeMeco Ryans, who is now the 49ers’ defensive coordinator. Kendricks does not seem to have a similar connection with other NFL teams.

Kendricks signed a one-year deal worth $1.22 million, which is the minimum for a veteran player who has played seven full NFL seasons. He was to receive $200,000 guaranteed and the cap hit is $866,000.

.

Cover photo of Mychal Kendricks i by Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

Mychal Kendricks Mark J. Rebilas
Football

49ers Place Ex-Cal Star Mychal Kendricks on Injured Reserve

Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff
Football

No Timetable From Conference Alliance on When Football Scheduling Changes Come

marvin jones
Football

Cal in NFL Preseason: Marvin Jones Plays a Lot; Keenan Allen, Alex Mack Sit

wilcox toler Tedford
Football

Jeff Tedford Visits Cal Practice; Justin Wilcox Owes His Cal Job to Him

Justin Wilcox 1
Football

Cal Loses S Craig Woodson, LB Blake Antzoulatos for the Season

Jermaine Terry II
Football

Cal Freshman Tight End Jermaine Terry II is Big, and So Is His Appetite to Learn

More bad air in Reno
Football

Nevada Makes Another Trip to the Bay Area to Escape Reno's Smoky Air

Aaron Rodgers Benny Sieu 3
Football

Aaron Rodgers Ranks High in QB Categories; Not So for Jared Goff