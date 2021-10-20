Former Cal LB Mychal Kendricks Signs With 49ers

He had been released by San Francisco before the regular season began

Former Cal linebacker Mychal Kendricks is back in the NFL.

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday they have signed Kendricks to a one-year deal. He may have an opportunity to play this weekend because injured starting linebacker Dre Greenlaw has only an outside chance to play in Sunday's game against the Colts.

It's been an on-again, off-again situation for Kendricks with the 49ers in recent weeks.

On Aug. 14, Kendricks signed a one-year deal with the 49ers worth $1.22 million, which is the minimum for a veteran player who has played seven full NFL seasons.

A week later, the 49ers placed the veteran linebacker on the injured reserve list. The injury that put Kendricks on the IR was a turf toe he sustained in the 49ers' second preseason game, when he played just one play.

Two weeks later, the 49ers released Kendricks off injured reserve with an injury settlement.

Kendricks visited with the 49ers earlier this month, and apparently he has recovered sufficiently from his injury and the 49ers decided to sign him.

The 30-year-old Kendricks is a nine-year NFL veteran, but he played just eight defensive plays last season – all in a late-season game for Washington – and that is his only regular-season playing time since suffering a torn anterior-cruciate ligament in 2019. He started 14 game for the Seahawks in 2019 before suffering the injury.

Last month, he cleared up his legal issues when he was sentenced to one day in jail after pleading guilty in 2018 to insider trading charges.

The 49ers signed Kendricks to play for his former teammate DeMeco Ryans, who is now the 49ers’ defensive coordinator.

Kendricks played for Cal from 2008 through 2011, and he was named the conference defensive player of the year in 2011.

