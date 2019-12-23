Cal Football: Four Bears Starters Won't Play in Redbox Bowl

Cal coach Justin Wilcox on Monday announced the names of nine Bears players who won’t play in the Dec. 30 Redbox Bowl against Illinois. Three of them are starters and a fourth was expected to start in the bowl game.

Wilcox had announced a week ago that redshirt-senior safety Ashtyn Davis will not play in the Redbox Bowl after undergoing a minor surgical procedure.

However, the other eight names were new. The key players who won’t play in the Redbox bowl are starting wide receiver Jordan Duncan, starting outside linebacker Tevin Paul and safety Trey Turner III, who was projected to start in Davis’ absence.

The other five who won’t play are redshirt freshman safety Isaiah Humphries, who has not played this season after transferring from Penn State; freshman outside linebacker Myles Jernigan, redshirt-freshman cornerback Jalen Martin, freshman outside linebacker Curley Young Jr. and freshman cornerback Miles Williams.

Wilcox provided no explanation for the absences or whether any was injury-related.

---Jordan Duncan had been “excused” from the team to handle some personal matters, so his absence for the bowl is not unexpected.

He has been a starter the past two seasons, and he ranks second on the team in receptions (25), receiving yards (364), and touchdown catches (two).

Cal has pretty good depth at the wide receiver position, particularly since Kekoa Crawford, who missed seven games with injuries this season, is expected to be available for the bowl game. He leads the team in receiving yards per game at 48.6.

Nikko Remigio is the Bears’ leading receiver and he was especially productive in the final two regular-season games, when he had 14 catches for 215 yards.

Trevon Clark is the Bears’ third-leading receiver, and made some clutch catches late in the season.

Here is a video of Wilcox talking about possible replacements, starting with safety Daniel Scott. (More information on the absent starters and possible replacements follows below.)

---Tevin Paul played in 11 games this season and was a starting outside linebacker in all 11. He was particularly effective as a pass-rusher. He has 28 tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks, which ranks second on the team.

Ben Hawk Schrider might replace Paul in the starting lineup, depending on the alignment the Bears use. Schrider, a Berkeley resident who transferred to Cal for his final season, has had considerable playing time this season. He has 18 tackles this season, including two for losses and one sack.

---Trey Turner III played in all 12 games and was a starter at safety against Stanford when Davis was sidelined. He was expected to start in the Redbox Bowl, but obviously that won’t be the case. This season, Turner has 32 tackles, four pass breakups and one forced fumble.

Daniel Scott might be the starting safety against Illinois, although Wilcox mentioned in the video below that starting cornerback Elijah Hicks might move to safety.

The Bears have several players who could play cornerback, including Traveon Beck, who is usually the starting nickel back, third-year sophomore Braden Smith and redshirt freshman Chigozie Anusiem, who had some good moments in the win over UCLA in the regular-season finale.