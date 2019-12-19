CalMaven
Cal Football: WR Jordan Duncan "Excused" for Personal Reasons

Jake Curtis

One piece of news that came out of Justin Wilcox's comments regarding the 2020 recruiting class is that senior wide receiver Jordan Duncan is not with the team at the moment.

Cal head coach Justin Wilcox address that issue briefly about halfway through the video above.

"Jordan's excused right now to handle some personal things," Wilcox said, "and we'll address that further when the time's appropriate."

The specifics of the personal matter were not disclosed, and it has not yet been determined whether Duncan will play in the Dec. 30 Redbox Bowl against Illinois.

He was held out of the Bears' regular-season finale against UCLA.

Duncan is the team's second-leading receiver with 25 receptions for 364 yards and two touchdowns. He has been a starter the past two seasons.

Wilcox did not provide much of an update on the offensive coordinator search, which he addressed at the end of the video. He implied the choice would not be made before the bowl game, but did not rule out the possibility of the decision being made earlier.

Wilcox began the video by talking about how Cal was able to land tight end DJ Rogers, the highest rated of the players Cal signed Wednesday. He also discussed how Cal was able to hang onto several recruits who were hotly pursued by other schools after committing to Cal.

There is still another signing period inthe recruiting class in  February, and Wilcox noted that it's possible that Cal might sign one or two more players. However, it's also possible that no other players will be signed in February.

