Jets’ Ashtyn Davis Does Not Own a Car -- And Has No Plans to Get One

Jake Curtis

Former Cal safety Ashtyn Davis was speaking to the  media earlier this week when a reporter asked the New York Jets rookie whether he had any hobbies.

"No, I don't have a car out here, so it's pretty much here, the facilities and back home. Those are the places I pretty much spend all my time," he said.'

Wait a minute. Did he say he doesn't have a car?

As the fourth pick in the third round of the third round of the 2020 NFL draft he signed a four-year contract worth $4.9 million.  He would be slated to earn $900,000 as a rookie.  Even after the agent gets his cut, that would leave plenty of money left for a new car.

**The second half of this video features Davis discussing his car needs -- or lack of car needs.

NFL rookies often buy something extravagant like a car or house with the funds from their first pro contract. Not Davis. You must remember, Davis came to the Cal football team as a walk-on, and he had to lobby to get a shot to do that. He did not have things handed to him, and carried that walk-on personality into the NFL.

So he did not buy a car.

The next question from the assembled (and surprised) media was: How are you getting around?

"I've been walking mostly," Davis said. "They also have shuttles. I'm finding my way around so far. I don't live too far; it's just right down the road."

Davis said it takes him about 15 minutes to walk to the team's training facility, which is in Florham Park, N.J., a town of about 12,000 people located about 25 miles west of New York City.

So the media asked one final question: Presumably you will get a car at some point, though, right? Is that one of your first things to do when the season starts?

"No, not really," Davis said. "I made sure I lived close enough where, you know, I could walk if I need to. But I've got people that live nearby me too, so I'll be fine."

