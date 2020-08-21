Cal Starting DE Luc Bequette Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

Luc Bequette, a sixth-year senior defensive lineman who has been a Cal starter each of the past three seasons, has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports Friday.

Entering the transfer portal does not automatically mean a player will transfer, but it gives the player an opportunity to pursue opportunities at other schools.

.

Bequette was a reliable, mistake-free starter at defensive end in 2017, 2018 and 2019 for Cal and was expected to fill that role again in 2020. He showed his versatility last season when he became Cal's starting nose tackle for much of the season when player absences at the position forced the Bears to make adjustments.

He has started all 38 games the past three season and has 10 career sacks.

However, it's easy to see why Bequette, who has pro aspirations and would be a graduate transfer if he goes elesewhere, is looking into the possibility of transferring. He was considered a possible late-round pick in the NFL draft if he had a productive 2020 season.

But the Pac-12 canceled the fall football schedule and is hoping to play in the spring.. But there is no certainty a spring season will be played and what form it would take if it does take place. If there is a spring season it is likely to conflict with the NFL ombine and any other preparations players would make for the draft, whih is scheduled for April 29 through May 1.

Bequette is no doubt exploring the possibility of playing for one of the schools that plans to play fall football. Three Power 5 conferences -- SEC, ACC and Big 12 -- are still planning play this fall as are three other FBS conferences -- the AAC, Sun Belt and Conference USA.

There is uncertainty as to whether most transfers would be eligible to play immediately this season, but Bequette has already graduated from Cal, and he would be eligible to play for his new school immediately as a graduate transfer.

The latest ruling by the NCAA Division I Council indicates players who participate in the 2020-21 football season would be granted another season of college eligibility, but it's uncertain whether Bequette would want to return for a seventh season of college ball. He was granted a sixth season because he missed the better part of two seasons with injuries.

Brequette presumably feels the need to showcase his talents for the pros now, and he might be able to do that with another team.

Brownswire of USA Today projected Bequette to go undrafted if he had entered the 2020 NFL draft, ranking him as the No. 43 defensive tackle prospect.

Draft expert Rob Rang ranked Bequette among Cal's top-10 NFL prospects for the 2021 draft, as noted here:

The Top 10 NFL Prospects at Cal:

1. Camryn Bynum, CB, 6-0, 190, 4.50, rSR

2. Kuony Deng, OLB, 6-5, 225, 4.55, SR

3. Cameron Goode, OLB, 6-2, 235, 4.75, rSR

4. Christopher Brown, Jr., RB, 6-1, 230, 4.60, JR

5. Michael Saffell, C, 6-2, 305, 5.20, SR

6. Jake Curhan, OL, 6-5, 330, 5.30, rSR

7. Chase Garbers, QB, 6-2, 205, 4.80, rJR

7. Nikko Remigio, WR, 5-10, 175, 4.45, JR

8. Luc Bequette, DT, 6-1, 290, 5.0, rSR

9. Zeandae Johnson, DT, 6-3, 290, 4.90, rSR

10. Tevin Paul, DL, 6-3, 270, 4.80, rSR

*All 40-yard dash times are estimates

Yes, Rang ranked two players seventh, but Bequette remains in the top 10. He is the kind of intelligent, productive player that NFL teams would like in their defensive front, especially in a 3-4 aligment.

It is uncertain where Bequette might be considering transfering to, but he is from Arkansas, and Arkansas (SEC) and Arkansas State (Sun Belt) are still planning to play football this spring. Bequette's father and several other relatives played football for the Razorbacks, but Luc did not receiver a scholarship offer from Arkansas coming out of high school.

Cal coach Justin Wilcox said Wednesday he understands why a Cal player might consider transferring.

"I understand where they are coming from," he said. "If they're not going to be here in the fall of '21, and they have a chance to play somewhere . . . I get that."

