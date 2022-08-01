Will Camryn Bynum Earn a Starting Job for the Vikings This Year?

Former Cal defensive back Camryn Bynum started three games as a rookie last season, but he is bidding to become a regular starting safety for the Minnesota Vikings this season. He will need to perform well in training camp and in preseason games to win the job because he is involved in an intense competition for that starting safety spot alongside six-time Pro Bowl safety Harrison Smith.

Bynum seemed to have a clear path to the starting job in March when Xavier Woods, a starting safety for the Vikings last season, left and signed a free-agent contract with the Carolina Panthers.

However, the Vikings changed the situation when they took Georgia safety Lewis Cine in the first round (32nds overall) in this year’s NFL Draft. Teams typically expect a first-round choice to be a major contributor and/or a starter as a rookie. Bynum, you will recall, was a fourth-round pick in 2021.

But Bynum has that year of NFL experience under his belt, and starting three games and getting decent reviews for his work throughout the 2021 season have to mean something.

Over the weekend, ESPN posted a story ranking the top 25 young players who could have breakout seasons in 2022. Although Bynum was not among those 25 ranked players, he was included among 10 honorable-mention players who were also cited. So at least some people are thinking Bynum will do big things this season.

Competing against a first-round draft pick is always difficult because teams want their first-round pick to succeed and often give him the benefit of the doubt.

Here is what the Minneapolis Star Tribune said about the Cine-Bynum competition, picking out Cine as a “Player to Watch.”

Player to Watch Cine. The Vikings were excited about the Georgia safety in the first round, saying they'd considered drafting him in the middle of the round before trading down 20 spots in a deal with the Lions and picking him 32nd overall. He looked the part during the offseason program, and could start next to Harrison Smith if the Vikings think he's ready for the job. Bynum had a strong enough second half as a rookie last season that he could get the first shot, but Cine's physicality could be hard for the Vikings to keep out of the lineup, especially if he can decipher offensive concepts as well in the NFL as he did in college.

The Sports Illustrated site dedicated to the Vikings – “Inside the Vikings” – focused on Bynum’s play in Saturday’s practice. It carried the headline: “Vikings Training Camp Recap, Day 4: Cam Bynum's Up and Down Afternoon.”

Vikings second-year safety Cam Bynum is hoping to hold off rookie Lewis Cine for a starting spot on defense during camp (we'll likely see both on the field at times, too). On Saturday, there were several moments where Bynum made a strong case to be a starter, and there were several moments that made you wonder if Cine could pass him up on the depth chart soon. During 7 on 7 action, Bynum got beaten deep by K.J. Osborn for a long touchdown, then gave up a catch to Adam Thielen near the sideline (though he was in decent position). But he bounced back quickly in a red zone 11 on 11 period, helping force an incompletion on one play and picking off Kirk Cousins in the end zone on another. There was definitely some sort of offensive miscommunication on the interception, but Bynum was in the right place at the right time. Later, in full-field 11s, Bynum dropped what could've been his second pick of the day, still resulting in a pass breakup. He was in the middle of the action all day long — the results just varied. Overall, I'd say it was probably a more encouraging performance than a discouraging one, but Bynum may need a bit more consistency throughout camp to hold off Cine.

The bottom line is the key statement: “Overall, I'd say it was probably a more encouraging performance than a discouraging one, but Bynum may need a bit more consistency throughout camp to hold off Cine.”

Bynum should get significant playing time whether he is a starter or not, and there's a pretty good chance he will begin the season as a starter along with Smith. Whether he can keep that starting job the entire season is the question.

Cover photo of Camryn Bynum by Matt Blewett, USA TODAY Sports

