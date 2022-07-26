Minnesota Vikings 53-Man Roster Projection: Kellen Mond Wins Backup QB Job

With training camp getting underway this week in Minnesota and across the NFL, it's time for an updated Vikings 53-man roster projection. This should set the stage for some of the key storylines and position battles to watch during camp.

For more detailed breakdowns at each position, check out this previous projection from last month.

Offense

Quarterbacks (2): Kirk Cousins, Kellen Mond

Aided by an offseason of preparation and a new coaching staff, Mond could take a leap in his second season and make Sean Mannion expendable.

Running backs (5): Dalvin Cook, C.J. Ham (fullback), Alexander Mattison, Kene Nwangwu, Ty Chandler

This is a deep, talented room with two Pro Bowlers, a great backup in Mattison, and a couple young speedsters rounding out the depth chart.

Tight ends (3): Irv Smith Jr., Johnny Mundt, Ben Ellefson

Smith returns from missing last season with a knee injury, but the depth behind him is shaky. The only tough decision here is keeping another blocking specialist in Ellefson over 2021 fifth-rounder Zach Davidson, who theoretically has some upside as a receiver.

Offensive line (9): Christian Darrisaw, LT; Ezra Cleveland, LG; Garrett Bradbury, C; Chris Reed, RG; Brian O'Neill, RT; Jesse Davis, G/T; Ed Ingram, G; Vederian Lowe, T; Oli Udoh, G/T

Reed beats out Davis and Ingram at RG in the only competition for a starting spot, while Lowe and Udoh make the cut as tackle depth.

Wide receivers (6): Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, K.J. Osborn, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Albert Wilson, Jalen Nailor

The Vikings’ top three receivers rival those of any team in the league, Smith-Marsette is the favorite to be the WR4, and new additions Wilson and Nailor make the team over Bisi Johnson and Dan Chisena.

Defense

Safety (4): Harrison Smith, Lewis Cine, Camryn Bynum, Josh Metellus

Cine, the Vikings’ first-round pick, is expected to beat out Bynum for a starting job, but both will see the field. Metellus is a key special teams player.

Cornerback (6): Patrick Peterson, Cameron Dantzler, Andrew Booth Jr., Chandon Sullivan (slot), Akayleb Evans, Nate Hairston

Dantzler and the rookie Booth are set to battle for a starting spot on the outside during training camp, while Evans and Hairston will be competing with players like Kris Boyd and Parry Nickerson for the final roster spots.

Linebacker (9): Danielle Hunter, OLB; Za'Darius Smith, OLB; Eric Kendricks, MLB; Jordan Hicks, MLB; D.J. Wonnum, OLB; Patrick Jones II, OLB; Janarius Robinson, OLB; Brian Asamoah, MLB; Blake Lynch, MLB

The Vikings have some impressive veterans leading the way at LB, but their depth is largely unproven so they’ll be hoping the starters stay healthy. 2021 third-rounder Chazz Surratt and 2020 fourth-rounder Troy Dye are notable cuts here.

Defensive line (6): Dalvin Tomlinson, Harrison Phillips, Armon Watts, Esezi Otomewo, James Lynch, Jonathan Bullard

Plenty of tough cuts here, including Jaylen Twyman and Jullian Taylor, but Otomewo, Lynch, and Bullard should all fit well in the Vikings’ 3-4 scheme.

Special teams

Kicker: Greg Joseph

Punter: Jordan Berry

Long snapper: Andrew DePaola

No real competition here, though the Vikings could bring in another kicker at some point.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.