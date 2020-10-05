Cornerback Camryn Bynum made his return to the Cal football team on Monday with a cryptic tweet that said, “A movie with no sequel? Never that!”

Cal subsequently re-tweeted Bynum's announcement with a more definitive, "He's back for 2020."

Bynum announced back on Sept. 6 that he was opting out of his senior season in order to prepare for the 2021 NFL draft.

.

Photo courtesy of Cal Athletics

His reason was simple and sound: The Pac-12 Conference on Aug. 11 had postponed the fall season until possibly the winter or spring and Bynum didn’t have confidence that would allow him to adequately pursue his personal dreams.

“If we were able to play in the fall, everything would have been normal,” Bynum said on the day he announced his exit. “With the whole pandemic (and the season) being pushed back, I thought I’d just bet on myself and start preparing for the draft.”

But with the Pac-12’s decision on Sept. 24 to reinstate the fall schedule, Bynum’s reason for leaving is gone. And so the three-year starter will make it four years in a row.

It’s huge news for the Bears, who return virtually their entire offense intact and now have seven starters from their 2019 defense expected to be on board for the Nov. 7 opener at home against Washington.

He gives Cal a second experienced defensive back, joining Elijah Hicks, who is moving from cornerback to safety this season.

An athletic department spokesperson said Bynum still has a few steps to take before he can rejoin the Bears for practice, including likely some form of quarantine to be sure he is safe from COVID-19.

Cal is expected to begin its full training camp on Friday.

Bynum’s teammates said in an interview with Cal Sports Report several weeks ago that he would be more than welcomed back, if he changed his mind.

“We would definitely get on the phone and call Cam and see if he wanted to play one last year in Memorial Stadium,” said quarterback Chase Garbers, who called Bynum “an NFL-level cornerback.”

Bynum has started all 38 games the past three seasons and is on track to graduate in December with a degree in American Studies.

A redshirt senior from Corona, he was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection last season and one of the Bears’ team captains.

As a junior last fall, Bynum had 63 tackles and team bests of nine pass breakups and 10 passes defended. He had one interception in 2019 and has five in his Cal career.

He has been projected in NFL mock drafts to be selected anywhere from the third through sixth rounds.

Oregon cornerback Deommodore Lenoir also announced Monday he is opting back in after previously saying he was leaving school for the NFL.

.

* Here is Camryn Bynum talking on Sept. 6 about why he decided the leave Cal to prepare for the NFL:

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Cal Sports Report on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page