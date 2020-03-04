CalSportsReport
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Cal Spring Football: Camryn Bynum Will Play Safety as Well as Cornerback in 2020

Jake Curtis

Camryn Bynum plans to be a jack-of-all-trades in Cal's secondary in 2020.

He decided not to enter the NFL Draft this year, instead opting to return to Cal for his final year of college eligibility. And he has an opportunity to expand his game, something that should help him at the pro level.

Bynum has been a Cal starting cornerback each of the past three season, starting in all 38 games over that stretch. 

"I feel like I've been here for a thousand years," he joked in the video above on Wednesday.

But he expects to get significant practice time at a safety position as well as the nickel-back position during the spring with the expectation that he will see game time at all three positions next fall.

"You guys will see me at every position," he said. "So this week I'm at corner, next week I'll do all nickel, and the week after I'll do all safety."

The Bears need to find replacements for their two starting safeties, Ashtyn Davis and Jaylinn Hawkins, both of whom took part in the NFL Combine. Elijah Hicks, a starting corner the past three years, has been moved to the safety spot fulltime, and Bynum is looking forward to playing the safety position at times.

"I'm excited about it," he said. "Be able to make more plays, better QB eyes so I can get more interceptions, make more plays, be more free."

Because of his size, Bynum may have a better chance of getting drafted as a safety than as a cornerback. He figures the versatility will help him at the next level.

"I think for sure," he said. "Increase my value, my value going up just in terms of, I can play both, a lot of film at corner, I can play man, and then if I go to safety, they can see I can play a lot of zone averages also, so I think that'll be good for me in the long run."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cal Spring Football: Peter Sirmon Will Call Defensive Plays in 2020

First day of spring ball: Several players will not participate in the spring

Jake Curtis

Cal Spring Football: Bears QB Will Be Under Center More in 2020

Cal has used a shotgun formation almost exclusively in the recent past

Jake Curtis

Cal must deal with Oregon star point guard Payton Pritchard on Thursday night

Oregon point guard Payton Pritchard leads the Pac-12 in both scoring and assists

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Basketball: Jacobi Gordon to Transfer

With the departure of small forward Jacobi Gordon, Cal will have at least three available scholarships

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Football: 10 Issues to Watch at Spring Practice, Which Starts Wednesday

The presence of new offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave raises interest

Jake Curtis

Cal softball coach Diane Ninemire is stepping down immediately because of health issues.

Diane Ninemire led Cal to 30 postseason softball appearances in 32 years

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Basketball: Former Cal Star Jerome Randle Tears ACL in Spain

Randle was injured in his first game with his new club

Jake Curtis

Cal Football: Marshawn Lynch Named Speaker at Princeton; Students Object

Reports say students responded in the students newspaper

Jake Curtis

Three Cal women earn various All-Pac-12 honorable mention awards

Two Cal freshmen earn notice from Pac-12 coaches

Jeff Faraudo

Pac-12 Basketball Notebook: The UCLA Paradox; Payton Pritchard's Rise; Utah's Fall; Road Blues

It has come down to UCLA and Oregon for the title -- then the Pac-12 tournament

Jake Curtis