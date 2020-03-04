Cal Spring Football: Camryn Bynum Will Play Safety as Well as Cornerback in 2020

Camryn Bynum plans to be a jack-of-all-trades in Cal's secondary in 2020.

He decided not to enter the NFL Draft this year, instead opting to return to Cal for his final year of college eligibility. And he has an opportunity to expand his game, something that should help him at the pro level.

Bynum has been a Cal starting cornerback each of the past three season, starting in all 38 games over that stretch.

"I feel like I've been here for a thousand years," he joked in the video above on Wednesday.

But he expects to get significant practice time at a safety position as well as the nickel-back position during the spring with the expectation that he will see game time at all three positions next fall.

"You guys will see me at every position," he said. "So this week I'm at corner, next week I'll do all nickel, and the week after I'll do all safety."

The Bears need to find replacements for their two starting safeties, Ashtyn Davis and Jaylinn Hawkins, both of whom took part in the NFL Combine. Elijah Hicks, a starting corner the past three years, has been moved to the safety spot fulltime, and Bynum is looking forward to playing the safety position at times.

"I'm excited about it," he said. "Be able to make more plays, better QB eyes so I can get more interceptions, make more plays, be more free."

Because of his size, Bynum may have a better chance of getting drafted as a safety than as a cornerback. He figures the versatility will help him at the next level.

"I think for sure," he said. "Increase my value, my value going up just in terms of, I can play both, a lot of film at corner, I can play man, and then if I go to safety, they can see I can play a lot of zone averages also, so I think that'll be good for me in the long run."