Cal Spring Football: Peter Sirmon Will Call Defensive Plays in 2020

Jake Curtis

Following the first spring practice of the year on Wednesday, Cal head coach Justin Wilcox had three notable announcements:

No. 1. Inside linebackers coach Peter Sirmon will call the defensive plays in 2020, a role outside linebackers coach Tim DeRuyter filled last season.

Wilcox said in the video above that the play-calling on that side of the ball will continue to be a collaborative effort, and the change will be subtle. 

Nonetheless it is a signficant move. Sirmon was the defensive coordinator at Mississippi State for one season (2016), and the Bulldogs finished 110th in the nation in total defense and 93rd in scoring defense that season.

DeRuyter retains the title of defensive coordinator, while Sirmon's title is co-defensive coordinator and associate head coach.

No. 2. Four players will not participate in spring ball because of injuries. Inside linebacker Kuony Deng, outside linebacker Cameron Goode, inside linebacker Ryan Puskas and offensive lineman Gentle Williams will sit out all 15 spring practice sessions with upper-body injuries. 

Wilcox said all four are expected to be ready for the start of the 2020 season. Deng and Goode are starters, and Williams might land a starting job. Puskas is among a number of players competing to grab the starting inside linebacker job vacated by the departure of Evan Weaver.

No. 3. Wilcox noted that several players have changed positions since last fall. The most noteworthy is Elijah Hicks, a starting cornerback last season who has moved to safety, where he is expeted to be a starter.

Camryn Bynum worked only at cornerback on Wednesday, but said he expects to get practice time at safety and nickel back in the spring and probably will man all three positions at various times of the 2020 season.

