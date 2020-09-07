SI.com
CalSportsReport
Cal Football: Former Teammates Now in NFL Gave Cam Bynum Confidence

Camry Bynunm, left, with former teammate Ashtyn Davis, who now plays for the New York Jets.

Jeff Faraudo

As Camryn Bynum moved closer the past few weeks toward his ultimate decision to skip his final football season at Cal in favor of the NFL draft, the senior cornerback didn’t seek the advice of professional scouts.

He didn’t pay much attention to that at all before announcing his decision on Saturday.

He did ask for input from his coaches, who then gave him unanimous support when he decided to make the jump. Mostly, he said, “I bet on myself.”

.

There was one more source he tapped into while finalizing his plans. Well, two more, technically.

Bynum said watching his recent Cal defensive back-mates Ashtyn Davis and Jaylinn Hawkins get drafted, then earn spots on their teams’ 53-man rosters this summer provided a great boost of confidence.

Davis was drafted in the third round last spring by the New York Jets and Hawkins went in the fourth round to the Atlanta Falcons.

“I was excited seeing them, especially seeing them do well in camp. We played together less than a year ago,” Bynum said. “It makes me plenty capable if they’re able to do that, too. It gives me confidence, knowing that, yeah, we’re all great football players. We’re able to play with anybody.”

Asked if Davis and Hawkins provide more than merely an example, Bynum said they continue to have regular conversations.

.

"We talk nearly every single day. I’m able to get a lot from them. The big takeaway I get from them is just that football is football,” he said.

“Every level is going to be different . . . in the NFL, you’re playing for money with all these celebrities, people you’ve been looking up to. They keep reminding me football is football. You get up there, work hard and play football. Don’t be all star-struck when you get there.”

Bynum said by declaring now for the 2021 NFL draft -- currently scheduled for April 29 through May 1 -- he will have more time to prepare. Had he remained on the Cal team, a possible winter/spring season might have kept him busy through the end of March, or later.

He is moving back home to Southern California, where he will complete three online fall classes to earn his diploma in American Studies in December.

In terms of his training focus, Bynum said he knows what NFL scouts look for in a cornerback.

“At the end of the day, I can always be faster. That’s probably the biggest thing I want to work on with my game,” he said. “There’s a lot of fast people I’m going to have to be covering in the league. To be able to run with them, if my technique breaks down for a play, that’ll be useful.

"For sure, just keeping hammering my technique and run as fast fast as possible.”

.

In fact, Bynum toyed with the idea of playing some safety as a senior along with corner to make himself more versatile. He’s a strong technique player, but does not have the natural top-end speed boasted by Davis — a former track and field All-American.

“Biggest thing, I just want to run my 40 as fast as possible beause that’s what really makes you your money at the next level,” Bynum said. “A lot of speed training starting up soon. I’m just going to be as fast as possible. If my technique is good, I’ll be able to run with anybody.”

.

