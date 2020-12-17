‘Versatility’ Marks Cal's Highly Ranked 2021 Class Signed Wednesday

WR J. Michael Sturdivant, QB Kai Millner, TE Jermaine Terry, WR Mavin Anderson among the highest-rated recruits in the Bears football class of incoming freshmen

Cal coach Justin Wilcox highlighted two aspects of the 19 players the Bears signed Wednesday on the first day of the early signing period for the class of 2021 -- "no drama" and "versatility."

No drama because the Bears signed all the players they were expecting to sign, which is not always the case these days, and versatilty in that a lot of these players can play multiple positions.

The Bears' class is ranked No. 20 nationally by ESPN, which is the Golden Bears’ highest-ranked class since Cal ranked No. 15 nationally by 247Sports in 2011. Cal's 2021 class is ranked 25th by 247Sports and 41st by Rivals.

No running back was among the players Cal signed Wednesday, but Wilcox said he is still actively recruiting a running back that could be signed later.

Eight members of the Bears' 2021 class -- Hunter Barth, Akili Calhoun, Kaleb Higgins, Patrick Hisatake, Ryan Lange, Nate Rutchena, Bastian Swinney and Jermaine Terry – are expected to be mid-year enrollees in January of 2021. The others are expected to arrive in June.

All the players Cal signed are listed below, with video highlights and assessments included.

J. Michael Sturdivant, a wide receiver from Texas, is the highest rated player in the Bears' class, ranked as the 104th-best recruit in the country by ESPN.

Here is what Wilcox said about Sturdivant:

Here is more on Studivant.

— WR J. Michael Sturdivant (6-3, 185) Marcus HS, Flower Mound, TX

Note: A consensus 4-star prospect and one of Cal’s top signees, Sturdivant teammed in high school with quarterback Grant Nussmeier, who planned to sign with LSU. “A smooth dude,” Cal WRs coach Burl Toler III called him.

Sports Illustrated assessment:

Frame: High-cut with long lower half. Good length in arms, though has definition to be carved and mass to be added throughout.

Athleticism: Solid build-up speed athlete with big, long stride. Shows fair sinkage at breakpoints. Solid athleticism when on the move. Flashes quickness in tight space in RAC-phase. Capable of making first defender miss and solid to acquire yardage after catch. Competes in the long jump and high jump in track and field. Posted a 34-inch vertical jump last spring.

Instincts: Uses a skip step typically in his releases versus press coverage, though flashes an attack-and-slip. Solid selling of vertical stems and does a good job of getting head around on comebacks. Wins with length and body position at catch points to shield coverage out of throwing lanes. Good ball skills and concentration in crowds.

Polish: Comfortable aligning in multiple receiver spots across a formation - X, Z and some Y/H. Executes quick-game concepts from perimeter and inside. Route tree features heavy comebacks and skinny posts at this point. Needs to improve assertiveness in crowds and expand his strike zone. Also must develop better hand usage in releases versus press.

Bottom Line: A long athlete with a long stride, Sturdivant is a productive player who is at his best when he’s allowed to build into his stems and get on the move. He’s not a speedster who will consistently threaten a back end down the field, yet his length and concentration are among his favorable traits. Sturdivant can have success as a “big slot” in college as an intermediate threat underneath.

Sturdivant twitter:

.

Cal signed one quarterback, Kai Millner, who is known for his blind, over-the-shoulder throw for a two-point conversion during a game this fall. He is also the second-highest-rated player in the Cal class, according to ESPN, ranked as the nation's No. 114 recruit.

Wilcox had this to say about Millner:

— QB Kai Millner (6-2, 195) Higley HS, Gilbert, AZ

Note: Millner comes to Cal from the same high school as redshirt freshman QB Spencer Brasch. Became a social media sensation this when he completed the “bridal bouquet” touchdown pass, which he tossed over his head with his back to the line of scrimmage.

Sports Illustrated assessment

Frame: Adequate height with narrow midsection and lean muscle in the upper half. Room to add considerable mass in trunk and chest.

Athleticism: Plus athlete with a rock-solid arm and plenty of mobility. Can challenge defenses as a scrambler or make plays on designed runs with short-area quickness and well above average top speed. Appears to have a powerful lower half.

Instincts: Trusts arm in tight windows with accuracy down the field. Medium-arch when pushing vertically a compliment to plus anticipation and timing. Smooth runner in RPO, read-option scenarios with sneaky speed. Good vision and decision-making on designed runs. Willing to take punishment.

Polish: Displays great touch in the pocket or on the move. Snap throwing motion with a high release point creates a quick trigger. Arm angle can be raised some when feet are set. Pocket footwork is fluid but possesses enough arm strength to play to all three levels without a low center of gravity. Extremely comfortable rolling and executing to the right, his strong side.

Bottom Line: Millner is a play-maker at the game’s most important position. He trusts his arm and can play into tight windows to intermediate and deep levels while presenting a true threat with his running ability on the edge. There is a comfort he plays with when things break down that any offensive coordinator could appreciate while flirting with polish inside the pocket. A stronger base of footwork could result in even more short area velocity, making the transition to college that much faster.

Millner highlights:

..

Tight end Jermaine Terry was also among the ESPN top 300 players, ranking No. 228.

— TE Jermaine Terry TE Jermaine Terry (6-4, 255) Kennedy HS, Richmond, CA

Note: Consensus 4-star prospect is Cal’s highest-rated local player. Was a two-way star at Kennedy, but will play tight end in Bill Musgrave’s offense.

Sports Illustrated assessment:

Frame: Carries size well, low center of gravity despite being on the heavier side for high school tight ends. Big legs and long arms.

Athleticism: Capable blocker with a decent punch. Precise footwork in and out of his cuts. While the vast majority of tight ends his age and size would round out their routes, Jermaine consistently demonstrates his weight isn’t a hindrance in this regard.

Instincts: Terry plays the game without fear. He is the hammer, not the nail. High-point weapon and mismatch nightmare. Former power forward. Highly motivated person, generally, and willing to take a backseat to his team’s overall success.

Polish: May not be a flat-out burner (although a 4.65 Opening regional time is impressive), but his willingness to run underneath routes between the tackles as a big body is where he shines brightest.

Bottom Line: Terry’s size and physicality in the secondary jump off the page. Despite the low level of competition he faced over his high school career, he should compete for burn as a red-zone threat in his first year at Cal.

Terry highlights:

.

Mavin Anderson was the fourth and final Cal signee to be ranked among the top 300 by ESPN, placed at No. 207.

— WR Mavin Anderson (6-0, 195) Mission Viejo HS, Mission Viejo, CA

Note: Cal’s first 2021 commit, Anderson played for teams that were 21-3 in 2018 and ’19 and earned 4-star ratings from ESPN and 247Sports Composite.

Sports Illustrated assessment:

Frame: Thick neck and torso with big shoulders for a receiver and defined arms. Tight waist with lower half that has room to be developed.

Athleticism: Possesses solid foot quickness both in release and at breakpoints. Fluid movement skills and athleticism in releases. Has enough speed to stack coverage vertically. Natural receiving ability and soft hands. Shows a solid burst/vertical transfer after the catch. Fair play strength and willing to contribute as a perimeter blocker in run game.

Instincts: Good mental processing to collect information in his releases. Utilizes a stutter-and-attack release on fades/gos and also flashes a skip release versus press coverage. Reads coverages well and uses good timing on stop routes. Very good sideline awareness with body control. Also is alert for traffic when attacking interior coverage.

Bottom Line: Anderson is a fluid athlete with natural receiving skills. He has enough speed to threaten the backend vertically and also possesses good coverage awareness. While he may not have an elite trait, Anderson does possess a versatile, solid all-around game. He projects well both as a perimeter “Z” or slot receiver for a college offense.

Anderson highlights:

.

— Saf Hunter Barth (6-2, 205) Queen Creek HS, Queen Creek, AZ

Note: Rare three-sport athlete totaled at least 45 tackles each of the past three seasons.(6-2, 200)

Sports Illustrated assessment

Frame: Tall with great length and lean muscle definition. Broad shoulders, yet room to fill out in the trunk.

Athleticism: Two-sport standout with varsity experience in track and field, including above-average throwing, jumping and sprinting marks. Has a good long speed with sustainability. Quicker than fast in short spaces with noted closing speed. Above average ability to lower plane and break on the football.

Instincts: Very good play recognition and reactionary quickness relative to responsibility. Plays with a wide base and converts speed to power for some pop on contact. Has an extremely high motor that is evident in pursuit angles and active style in the box.

Polish: Limited 2019 sample displays some of the best underneath coverage instincts among bigger prospects in the class. Understands leverage, eliminating holes in the zone with strong transition and lateral ability. Length and ball skills combine well versus the pass. Aggressive and explosive enough to occupy run fits with added weight.

Bottom Line: Barth, who played in just a handful of games in 2019, is a downhill safety hybrid with nickel linebacker upside at the next level. He appears to display high football IQ along with great short-area quickness to project as a robber or additional underneath defender on all three downs. Could potentially bulk up and occupy off-ball linebacker role more permanently, but it may delay his path to the starting lineup.

Barth highlights:

.

CB Kaleb Higgins (6-2, 173) Folsom HS, Folsom, CA

Sports Illustrated assessment:

Frame: Long and strong with a tremendous wingspan. Higgins will greatly benefit from additional muscle in upper half.

Athleticism: Higgins won’t be bullied on the line of scrimmage. His 6’6 high jump personal record is evident in his explosiveness. He even cuts down pulling lineman in run support. Above-average strength and he tackles like he’s bringing a lot more with him than he actually is.

Instincts: Doesn’t shy away from contact. He put on a clinic against powerhouse De La Salle (Calif.). A ball hawk who always finds a way to be near the ball, assuming he isn’t off on an island locking up the offenses’ No. 1 receiving threat.

Polish: Reliable tackler. Trustworthy in man-to-man. Higgins can mirror you in stride or in off-ball in a zone shuffle, and burst to recover with lethal closing speed.

Bottom Line: Higgins is a physical specimen with tremendous upside. Plays with physicality not typical of corners as long as him. Look for him to refine his coverage during his senior season, and lay some more wood down around the line of scrimmage.

Higgins highlights:

.

— OG Bastian Swinney (6-6, 290) Edina HS, Edina, MN

Note: Swinney’s talents on the basketball hinted at his versatility as a athlete. Describes himself as a “pancake entrepreneur” on social media.

Sports Illustrated assessment:

Frame: Tall and well-proportioned. Broad shoulders and wide chest. Thick waist. Average arm length for height. Big, solid lower half. Plenty of room for additional mass.

Athleticism: Powerful. Boasts play strength of a 300-pounder. Above-average foot speed and lateral quickness. Shows solid overall mobility in space despite tight hips.

Instincts: Plays to the final whistle. Awesome run blocker. Routinely flattens defenders by firing off-ball in the run game. Plays with natural base; wouldn’t know he’s 6’6. Keeps feet active and chopping when engaged with defenders.

Polish: Keeps pad level consistently low. Good punch, but also generates power by driving through hips. Inconsistent footwork in pass protection; must develop kick slide. Needs additional weight despite college-ready power.

Bottom Line: Swinney is a tall, powerful offensive lineman who plays shorter than his height and stronger than his current weight. Lacks natural athleticism to play tackle, but extremely well-suited for guard once additional size comes. Likely multi-year starter for Berkeley.

Swinney highlights:

.

DE Akili Calhoun (6-4, 265) Liberty Union HS, Brentwood, CA

Note: A significant local recruit for Cal, which sees potential in Calhoun to play multiple positions on the defensive line.(6-4, 240)

Sports Illustrated assessment:

Frame: Thick throughout with an ideal lineman’s build. Big legs and big core with long arms.

Athleticism: Big, strong, and quick. Very good lean. Bends the corner well. Impressive straight-line speed for a lineman and good lateral movement in small spaces. He eats pullers up. Absolutely blockers, oftentimes right at the point of attack.

Instincts: Calhoun strikes as a rhythm player in that once he figures out an offense or an offensive player, he has all the tools he needs to exploit the weaknesses. His eyes can take him to and away from the play. Makes plays when he’s right.

Polish: Eyes can wander at times, but his hand placement is fairly disciplined and very accurate. Won’t amaze you with his technique but he certainly will with his feet. Can rise up at times. Has shown flashes of high-level block recognition.

Bottom Line: Calhoun comes from a football family and it shows. He’s got a natural lean to his rushes and he bends the corner as if he’s been drilling it since he was a boy. He’s played up to high levels of competition throughout his entire high school career and will likely be out of opposing tackle’s leagues in his senior season.

.

— DE Derek Wilkins (6-5, 270) Santa Margarita Catholic HS, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA

Note: Versatile athlete also has played baseball, basketball and track and field in high school. ESPN and 247Sports Composite gave him 4-star rankings.

Wilkins highlights:

.

— Saf Fatuvalu Iosefa (6-0, 185) Mililani, HS, Mililani, HI

Note: Younger brother of Cal freshman linebacker Mo Iosefa. Cal coaches think he has the speed and physicality to play either safety or corner.

Iosefa highlights:

.

— TE Keleki Latu (6-6, 210) Jesuit HS, Carmichael, CA

Note: Comes from a family of rugby players. Cal likes his length for both setting an edge as a blocker and being a downfield threat as a receiver.

Latu highlights:

.

— DE Kaleb Elarms-Orr DE Kaleb Elarms-Orr (6-3, 225) Moreau Catholic HS, Hayward, CA

Note: Earned 4-star status from ESPN and 247Sports. Cal views him as a versatile D-lineman with pass-rush skills.

.

— CB Lu-Magia Hearns (5-10, 165) De La Salle HS, Concord, CA

Note: A productive wide receiver for NorCal powerhouse De La Salle, Hearns is projected as a DB for the Bears. Played in state title games as a sophomore and junior.

.

— OLB Patrick Hisatake (6-5, 250) Westview HS, Clackamas, OR

Note: Native of Kalihi, Hawaii has great length and projected as a rush-edge player at Cal. Plans to enroll in January.

.

— OG Dylan Jemtegaard OG Dylan Jemtegaard (6-4, 305) Yelm HS, Yelm, WA

Note: Believed to be the first football player from his high school in the Washington town of 9,300 to attend a Pac-12 school.

.

— OT Ryan Lange (6-6, 330) Pittsburg HS, Pittburg, CA

Note: Consensus 3-star prospect was a first-team preseason All-State selection before fall season was canceled.

.

— LB Moses Oladejo (6-3, 235) Cosumnes Oaks HS, Elk Grove, CA

Note: Young for his grade, Oladejo impressed Cal’s coaches with his high motor and enthusiasm

.

— DE Myles Williams (6-3, 250) Bishop Alemany HS, Woodland Hills, CA

Note: Has only played 3 years of football but has versatility to play on the edge or inside on the defensive line. Had 15 sacks as a junior in 2019.

..

-- LB Nate Rutchena (6-3, 225) Monte Vista HS, Danville, CA

Note: Played WR, safety and LB at Monte Vista, graduating last spring and “gray-shirting” this fall. Will enroll at Cal next month.