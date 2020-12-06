Cal Commit QB Kai Millner Performs 'Blind' Trick Play

The odd high school play only counted for two points but it counted for a lot more on twitter

Quarterback Kai Millner has committed to play for Cal in 2021, and presumably will sign with the Bears on December 16, but it’s safe to say Cal offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave won’t design a play like the one Millner pulled off in his final game for Arizona’s Higley High School on Thursday.

Higley calls the play Dipsy Do for 2, but it more closely resembles a bride tossing the bouquet over her shoulder on her wedding day. Not even Patrick Mahomes is likely to attempt what Millner did in what is called the Chilly Bowl against Mountain Ridge.

In a two-point conversion play, Millner faked a handoff, faked an end around and then, with his back to the line of scrimmage, tossed the ball over his head to wide-open tight end Ian Seare in the end zone.

It only counted for two points, but was worth much more to those on Twitter, giving it retweet after retweet.

We give the play a look from virtually every angle.

Now Higley won the game 50-14, so you wonder whether the play should be characterized as a “trick play” or a “show-off play.” Trick plays are meant to fool the opposing defense so the offense can create a game-changing play. A show-off play is merely meant to display an impressive, memorable play that has no particular impact on the game.

Here is a brief postgame interview with Millner.

If you'd like to see some legitimate highlights of Millner during his junior year, look at these:

