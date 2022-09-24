Skip to main content

Cal Football: Arizona In-Game Thread

Golden Bears and Wildcats renew wild rivalry in today's Pac-12 Conference opener.

Can Cal and Arizona possibly add to the zaniness that has typified this series in recent years?

We find out this afternoon, beginning with a 2:30 p.m. kickoff at Memorial Stadium, when the Bears (2-1) and Wildcats (2-1) square off for the 36th time in the Pac-12 Conference opener for both schools.

Last year, of course, was downright bizarre. Cal was required to leave home 24 players but several coaches, all quarantined because of COVID-19 protocols. Arizona, which had lost a conference-record 20 consecutive games, took advantage to claim a 10-3 victory at Tucson.

Both teams are significantly different this time around, but the series has too much off-the-wall history to completely discount the possibility that something crazy could happen today.

*** Cal coach Justin Wilcox talks in the video above about running back Damien Moore, who has been used sparingly through the Bears' three games.

Check back for our in-game thread: 

-- Arizona wins the toss and defers. Cal will receive the opening kickoff.

*** Some pre-game reading: 

-- Cal alum and ESPN broadcaster Roxy Bernstein reports that the Atlantic Coast Conference has issued a private apology to the Bears and an acknowledgment that the offside penalty against Cal last week vs. Notre Dame was a mistake.

-- Our comprehensive preview of today's game.

-- We count down the five craziest games in the Cal-Arizona series (not including last year's fiasco).

-- A meeting of the Plummer brothers is not what it might have been.

-- We direct 5 Questions about the Wildcats to Arizona Daily Star beat writer Michael Lev.

-- Who will win this week in the Pac-12? Check our brilliant game predictions.

-- Cal's Jamieson Sheahan punted 11 times a year ago against Arizona. That's nothing. Read about the NCAA-record 36 punts once made in a single game. 

Cover photo of Cal running back DeCarlos Brooks by Matt Cashore, USA Today

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

