Can Cal and Arizona possibly add to the zaniness that has typified this series in recent years?

We find out this afternoon, beginning with a 2:30 p.m. kickoff at Memorial Stadium, when the Bears (2-1) and Wildcats (2-1) square off for the 36th time in the Pac-12 Conference opener for both schools.

Last year, of course, was downright bizarre. Cal was required to leave home 24 players but several coaches, all quarantined because of COVID-19 protocols. Arizona, which had lost a conference-record 20 consecutive games, took advantage to claim a 10-3 victory at Tucson.

Both teams are significantly different this time around, but the series has too much off-the-wall history to completely discount the possibility that something crazy could happen today.

*** Cal coach Justin Wilcox talks in the video above about running back Damien Moore, who has been used sparingly through the Bears' three games.

-- Arizona wins the toss and defers. Cal will receive the opening kickoff.

Cover photo of Cal running back DeCarlos Brooks by Matt Cashore, USA Today

