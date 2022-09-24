Skip to main content

ACC Official Suspended, Cal Gets Private Apology After Blown Notre Dame Call

ESPN broadcaster and Cal alum Roxy Bernstein reported the news via sources.

The Atlantic Coast Conference reportedly has made a private apology to Cal in the wake of an offside call last week that allowed Notre Dame to score a touchdown during the Irish’s 24-17 win over the Bears at South Bend, Ind.

ESPN’s broadcaster and Cal alum Roxy Bernstein tweeted that, according to sources, the ACC suspended the side judge who flagged Cal for offside on the missed Notre Dame field goal last week. The second chance allowed the Irish to score a game-tying touchdown in the second quarter.

The ACC reportedly apologized to Cal, admitting a mistake was made.

Roxy tweet

Bernstein’s tweet also said the ACC has no current plans to publicly admit the mistake.

To which we respond: Why in the world not?

Jake Curtis asks that question in the video at the top of this story.

The Pac-12 has endured its share of officiating foulups in recent years, but generally has made public acknowledgments. You have to wonder how the ACC feels like it benefits from keeping secret its own admission of a mistake..

Video replays of the field goal attempt show that no Cal player jumped offside on the play. The NBC announcing team at the time was mystified by the phantom penalty.

Cal wound up take a 10-7 lead into halftime and was ahead 17-14 going into the final period before Notre Dame rallied to win the first meeting between the schools since 1967.

The Bears (2-1) take on Arizona (2-1) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in the Pac-12 opener for both teams at Memorial Stadium.

Cover photo of Notre Dame's missed field goal vs. Cal

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

