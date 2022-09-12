Skip to main content

Starting Time, TV Set for Cal's Sept. 24 Pac-12 Opener Vs. Arizona

Golden Bears play their final nonconference game this Saturday at Notre Dame
The Pac-12 announced on Monday the starting time and television coverage for Cal's Sept. 24 home game against Arizona (1-1).

The Cal-Arizona game, which will be the Pac-12 opener for both teams, will start at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, and will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. The contest against Arizona is Cal's Homecoming game.

The Bears play their final nonconference game this Saturday when they play a road game against Notre Dame (0-2), which lost its starting quarterback for the season during its loss to Marshall on Saturday.

Then Cal (2-0) will open conference play the following Saturday in Berkeley against Arizona, which picked up its only win of the 2021 season when it beat the Golden Bears 10-3. Cal was without quarterback Chase Garbers and several other starters for that game because of COVID protocols.

Cal starting quarterback Jake Plummer is from Arizona, and he is the brother of Will Plummer, who was Arizona's quarterback in last year's win over the Bears.

Will Plummer is a backup this year as Washington State transfer Jayden de Laura has taken over as the Wildcats' starting quarterback.

Arizona won its opener by beating San Diego State 38-20 on the road, but the Wildcats lost their home opener this past week, falling to Mississippi State 39-17. Arizona faces North Dakota State this week.

Here is the lineup of the other Pac-12 games on Sept. 24, with all those kickoff times and television coverage announced Monday:

11 a.m. Pacific time/noon Mountain time -- UCLA at Colorado (Pac-12 Network)

1 p.m. Pacific time -- Oregon at Washington State (FOX)

6:30 p.m. Pacific time -- USC at Oregon State (Pac-12 Network)

7:30 p.m. Pacific time -- Stanford at Washington (FS1)

7:30 p.m. Pacific time/8:30 p.m. Mountain time -- Utah at Arizona State (ESPN/ESPN2)

Cover photo of Jayden de Laura is by Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports

