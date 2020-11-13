Cal-Arizona State Game Canceled; Could Cal Play Washington Instead?

Cal's football season continues to take odd twists and turns, and the Bears have not even played a game yet.

On Friday morning the Pac-12 announced that the Cal-Arizona State game scheduled for Saturday night in Tempe, Ariz., has been canceled. However, the reason for the cancellation was COVID-19 issues on the Arizona State team, not the Cal team.

Here is part of the Pac-12 statement:

This decision was made under the Pac-12’s football game cancellation policy due to Arizona State not having the minimum number of scholarship players available for the game as a result of a number of positive football student-athlete COVID-19 cases and resulting isolation of additional football student-athletes under contact tracing protocols.".

Apparently ASU coach Herm Edwards was among those who tested positive for the virus.

But that's not the end of the never-ending story for Cal, because Bruce Feldman reported via twitter that there is a possibility that Cal might play Washington instead on Sunday. The Cal-Washington game scheduled for last Saturday was canceled, but since the Cal-ASU game has been canceled and the Washington game against Oregon State is in jeopardy because of virus-related issues, there have been discussions about pairing Washington at Cal this Sunday. But it's unclear where the Cal-Washington game would be played. Cal wants it in Berkeley since that is where the game was originally scheduled to be played. Washington wants it in Seattle since TV trucks are already on site for the scheduled game against the Beavers.

Here is the entire Pac-12 statement about the Cal-ASU game:

The Pac-12 today, Nov. 13, issued the following statement regarding the Cal at Arizona State football game, previously scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14: "The Pac-12 has cancelled the Cal at Arizona State football game scheduled for November 14. This decision was made under the Pac-12’s football game cancellation policy due to Arizona State not having the minimum number of scholarship players available for the game as a result of a number of positive football student-athlete COVID-19 cases and resulting isolation of additional football student-athletes under contact tracing protocols. Under Conference policy, the game will be declared a no contest. The cancellation of this game is very disappointing to our student-athletes and our fans. At the same time it is further indication that our health and safety protocols are working in identifying positive cases and contact tracing cases. While all of us want to see our football student-athletes on the field competing, our number one priority must continue to be the health and safety of all those connected to Pac-12 football programs."

Here is an ASU statement:

And a statement by ASU coach Herm Edwards:

If Cal does not play a game this weekend, it would play no more than four games before Pac-12 championship game participants are determined. However, it is believed that under the Pac-12's complicated method of determining each division's representative, that Cal conceivably still could qualify for the conference title game if other cancellations or results occur in the conference.

Basically, the division champion is determined by winning percentage, although other issues are involved.

Cal still has not issued a statement regarding the cancellation or when coaches or administrators will be available to comment.

Cal had its home game and original season opener against Washington last Saturday canceled after one defensive lineman tested positive for COVID-19 and the entire position group — plus others — were placed in quarantine.

Without any available scholarship defensive linemen, the Bears felt no alternative but to ask the Pac-12 to declare the game a no contest.

Berkeley Public Health did not allow Cal to play the game against Washington because of the 14-day quarantine period required in contact tracing -- which in this case were all of the Bears' defensive linemen.

Cal officials had been talking with City of Berkeley officials throughout this week to determine whether the Arizona State game could be played.

