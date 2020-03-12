Cal Sports: Cal Cancels All Sports Events Until Further Notice

Cal announced Thursday that it has canceled all Cal athletic events until furter notice, in respone to COVID-19, also known at the novel coronavirus.

It probably means that Cal spring football will be canceled, although official clarification on that issue is expected to be announced before the end of Thursday. The Bears have had four days of spring ball, and are scheduled to have 11 more. The status of Cal's Pro Day, where Cal athletes run through tests for NFL scouts to help improve their draft position, is also in jeopardy. It was scheduled for March 20.

(NCAA basketball tournament is canceled.)

Here is the full Cal statement, issued Thursday:

"To help protect at-risk populations and lessen the spread of the rapidly evolving coronavirus situation, all Cal Athletics events are canceled until further notice.

The Pac-12 issued a statement Thursday announcing the news for all conference schools:



"The Pac-12 Conference has made the decision to cancel the remainder of the Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament and all Pac-12 sport competitions and Pac-12 Championship events, effective immediately, until further notice. This decision has been made in consultation with our member universities in an effort to limit the spread of the virus and in the interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes, campus personnel, working and event personnel, and all those who attend Pac-12 events."



The decision impacts all regular-season events – both conference and non-conference contests – as well as all Pac-12 postseason championships. Cal will apply this guidance for all sports, including those that do not compete in the Pac-12."

Regarding tickets, Cal announced the following:

Fans who have pre-purchased tickets to events through March 29 may contact the Cal Athletic Ticket Office with questions by calling (800) GO BEARS (462-3277) and pressing option 3. Options for fans include:

--Exchanging tickets to a future Cal Athletics event in the same sport at no additional charge;

--Consider donating ticket(s) for a future Cal Athletics event to a local non-profit organization of your choice;

--Request a refund for events occurring between now and March 29, 2020

The Cal Athletic Ticket Office is open 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

On Wednesday, Cal football coach Justin Wilcox noted that nothing in the spring football schedule had changed. That is likely to change on Thursday, although an official clarification is expected some time Thursday afternoon.