The worst fears of college basketball fans were realized early this afternoon when the NCAA announced cancellation of its men's and women's championship tournaments.

NCAA President Mark Emmert said the NCAA's Board of Governors made the decision in response to "the evolving COVID-10 public health threat."

Here is the NCAA's full statement.

The 68-team men's field was to be announced on Selection Sunday this weekend, with the women's tournament bracket revealed the following day.

Virtually every Division I college conference that had not already completed its league tournament announced earlier on Thursday that it has suspended play.

The situation involving the cancellation or postponement of sporting events is fluid and changing by the minute.

Here is an ongoing list of impacted events, which we will attempt to updated as needed:

— Major League baseball postpones the start of its regular season by at least two weeks

— The NBA on Wednesday suspended its season until further notice

— The Pac-12 ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, SEC and every other league canceled their conference basketball tournaments

— The Pac-12 has shut down all official or unofficial campus visits for recruits indefinitely

— Manchester City’s Champions League match against Real Madrid was postponed after the Real Madrid basketball and soccer teams were put into quarantine when a basketball player for the club tested positive for COVID-19.

— The Atlantic Coast Conference has suspended all sports-related activities, including competition, formal and organized practices, recruiting and participation in NCAA championships, until further notice

— One day after it opened, spring football practice at USC was postponed indefinitely.

— Oregon has canceled its state high school basketball championships

— The NAIA women's national basketballl tournament has been canceled

— BYU’s football coaches clinic, scheduled for Friday and featuring Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid, has been canceled

— UEFA is considering a plan to postpone soccer’s European Championships by a year to 2021

— The Jordan Brand Classic high school all-star game, Nike’s flagship prep basketball event, has been canceled

— Chinese officials will not allow spring climbs of Mount Everest from their side of the mountain due to fears over the virus

— The Stanford Invitational track and field meet, scheduled for April 3-4, has been canceled