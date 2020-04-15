CalSportsReport
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Cal Football: Folsom Athlete Kaleb Higgins Commits to Cal for 2021

Cal head coach Justin WilcoxPhoto by Kelley L Cox - USA TODAY Sports

Jake Curtis

Cal's football program got its sixth commitment for the class of 2021 when versatile three-star athlete Kaleb Higgins of Folsom, Calif., announced on social media on Tuesday that he has committed to Cal.

Higgins, whose older brother, Elijah, will be a sophomore wide receiver at Stanford in 2020, will probably be a cornerback at the college level, although he could also be a wide receiver. So it is very possible Kaleb Higgins will be asked to cover his brother, Elijah, in a future Big Game.

The 6-foot-2, 173-pound Kaleb Higgins is rated the 593rd-best prospect overall in the class of 2021 and the 49th-best cornerback prospect by 247 Sports, while rivals.com does not list him among its top 250 recruits overall. Nonetheless, Higgins had scholarship offers from a number of high-profile football schools, including USC, Texas A&M, Oregon, Nebraska, Washington, Arizona, Baylor and Arizona State.

Indications that he might choose Cal were revealed in an earlier tweet:

One thing that makes Higgins commitment to Cal interesting is that 247 Sports lists his primary Cal recruiter as Gerald Alexander, who was Cal's defensive backs coach in 2019 but left on Jan. 24, 2020, to accept a job as the Miami Dolphins' defensive backfield coach.

Higgins' commitment comes less than a week after quarterback Kai Willner committed to Cal. 

With the addition of Higgins, 247 Sports ranks Cal's recruiting class as the 19th-best in the country while rivals.com places the Bears' class at No. 23. It doesn't mean a lot at this point, however, as most elite programs have yet to land the bulk of their commitments for 2021.

(Click here for video of Higgins.)  

Cal head coach Justin Wilcox tells stories of the recruiting trail he followed to sign his 2020 class.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cal Swimming: Cal's Abbey Weitzeil wins Prestigious Honda Sports Award

The award goes to the top female athlete in 12 sports

Jake Curtis

Cal Football: What QB Chase Garbers Is Doing During COVID-19 Sports Shutdown

Garbers jokes that he's getting pretty good at swimming

Jake Curtis

How good can Chase Garbers become this season?

The final three games of 2019 showed the potential Chase Garbers and the Cal possess

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Athletics: Our Fantasy Quarantine Houses and Questions We'd Ask Golden Bears Icons

Which quarantine house would you choose?

Jeff Faraudo

by

TheGaryTyrrell

Cal Football: Previewing Bears' 2020 Opponents: Game 8: Oregon State

Can Cal avenge disappointment loss it suffered against Beavers in 2019?

Jake Curtis

Cal Football: Odds of Golden Bears Winning Pac-12 in 2020 Are Not Encouraging

Opening odds of all teams in all FBS conferences noted in this report

Jake Curtis

Pac-12 Basketball: Stanford Looks Like a Title Contender After Landing Top-10 Prospect

Cardinal land Ziaire Williams, who had offers from North Carolina, Arizona and UCLA

Jake Curtis

Cal Football: Which Pac-12 Coaches Will Face Hot Seats Entering the 2020 Season?

Three Pac-12 coaches, including USC's Clay Helton, cannot afford hiccups in 2020

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Football: Does Cal Belong in the Conversation for Offensive Lineman U.?

Alex Mack, Mitchell Schwartz lead Bears' contingent in NFL, but does Cal compare with other colleges?

Jake Curtis

Cal Football: Center Michael Safell in a Household of First Responders Amid COVID-19

Father is chief of police; mother and sister are nurses. 'Obiously a scary time,' Michael says

Jake Curtis