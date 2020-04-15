Cal Football: Folsom Athlete Kaleb Higgins Commits to Cal for 2021

Cal's football program got its sixth commitment for the class of 2021 when versatile three-star athlete Kaleb Higgins of Folsom, Calif., announced on social media on Tuesday that he has committed to Cal.

Higgins, whose older brother, Elijah, will be a sophomore wide receiver at Stanford in 2020, will probably be a cornerback at the college level, although he could also be a wide receiver. So it is very possible Kaleb Higgins will be asked to cover his brother, Elijah, in a future Big Game.

The 6-foot-2, 173-pound Kaleb Higgins is rated the 593rd-best prospect overall in the class of 2021 and the 49th-best cornerback prospect by 247 Sports, while rivals.com does not list him among its top 250 recruits overall. Nonetheless, Higgins had scholarship offers from a number of high-profile football schools, including USC, Texas A & M, Oregon, Nebraska, Washington, Arizona, Baylor and Arizona State.

Indications that he might choose Cal were revealed in an earlier tweet:

One thing that makes Higgins commitment to Cal interesting is that 247 Sports lists his primary Cal recruiter as Gerald Alexander, who was Cal's defensive backs coach in 2019 but left on Jan. 24, 2020, to accept a job as the Miami Dolphins' defensive backfield coach.

Higgins' commitment comes less than a week after quarterback Kai Willner committed to Cal.

With the addition of Higgins, 247 Sports ranks Cal's recruiting class as the 19th-best in the country while rivals.com places the Bears' class at No. 23. It doesn't mean a lot at this point, however, as most elite programs have yet to land the bulk of their commitments for 2021.

(Click here for video of Higgins.)

Cal head coach Justin Wilcox tells stories of the recruiting trail he followed to sign his 2020 class.