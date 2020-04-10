Cal Football: QB Kai Millner Commits to Cal for 2021

Kai Millner, a three-star quarterback from from Gilbert, Arizona, committed to Cal for 2021, he announced via social media.

Millner is a former teammate of current Cal quarterback Spencer Brasch, who also attended Higley High School. Brasch was the school's starting quarterbak in 2018, and Millner took over in 2019 as a junior, throwing for 2,382 yards with 31 touchdown passes and six intereptions.

What is perhaps most signifcant is that Millner is the first quarterback that new offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave offered a sholarship to, according to Golden Bears Report.

It's early in the recruiting cycle for the class of 2021, but it's worth noting that Cal's 2021 class ranks 18th in the country, according to 247Sports.

Millner is not ranked among rivlals.com's top 250 recruits in the class of 2021, but he is ranked as the 26th-best pro-style quarterback prospect in the country.

He is rated the 761st-best prospect overall by 247Sports, and the 24th-best pro quarterback prospect.

“Cal is getting a tremendous competitor, a kid that wants to win in everything he does,” Higley coach Eddy Zubey told 247Sports. “He’s a very cerebral quarterback, he’s athletic enough to keep plays going with his legs. Some people call him a pro-style quarterback, others call him a dual-threat; he can do it all and does everything you need him to. He’s an assassin and loves to compete on and off the field.

“For Kai it was two things; the top-notch education and coach Bill Musgrave, who has been in the NFL for 18 years. Kai Millner was the first and only quarterback he offered and that says something to you. He thought Kai could be the guy that could take that team to the next level. The familiarity was big, too, just having the opportunity to be there with Spencer and a coach like Charlie Ragle.”

Musgrave talks about recruiting in this video: