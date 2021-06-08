Defensive Lineman Nate Burrell Commits to Cal for 2022

St. John Bosco star picked Cal over USC, Oregon, Michigan, Washington and several other schools who offered him. He is the third Bears commit for 2022.

Four-star defensive lineman Nate Burrell of St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, Calif, announced via social media Monday that he has committed to Cal for the 2022 class.

Burrell chose Cal after getting scholarship offers from USC, Oregon, Washington, Utah, Miami-Fla., Michigan and Arizona State, among others. Cal was the only official visit Burrell made.

Burrell is not ranked among Rivals’ top 250 prospects in the nation, but it does rank him as the nation’s 27th-best defensive end prospect in the class of 2022. The 247Sports composite rankings rate Burrell as a three-star prospect who ranks as the country’s 397th-best prospect overall and the 60th-best defensive line prospect.

Burrell is the third player who has committed to Cal for 2022, joining quarterback Justyn Martin and defensive lineman Damonic Williams. All three are from Southern California.

Burrell made his commitment after making an official visit to the Cal campus over the weekend. He was one of six prospects who visited Cal over the weekend, joining defensive end Jaxson Moi, offensive lineman Jackson Brown, offensive lineman Jake Maikkula, outside linebacker Curlee Thomas and running back Ashton Hayes.

The 6-foot-3, 265-pound Burrell has played both defensive tackle and defensive end at St. John’s Bosco, and that versatility makes him attractive to Cal. Obviously, he needs to gain weight to play at the FBS level in Cal’s three-man front.

The defensive line is an immediate position of need for Cal, and the Bears have commitments from two defensive linemen for the class of 2022.

“My first impression about the vibe of the program was great,” Burrell told Bear Insider. “The staff and the players showed love the whole weekend. My comfort level with the staff was great. It felt as if we had already met before the visit and same with the players that hosted me. That was one of my favorite parts about the visit, getting to know the players.”

Watch No. 36

