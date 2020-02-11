Cal Football: Minnesota, Wyoming Will Face Bears in Home-and-Home Series

Cal added two opponents to its future football schedules with the announcement Tuesday of home-and-home series with Minnesota and Wyoming in 2028 and 2029.

The Golden Bears will visit the Golden Gophers on Sept. 16, 2028, before Minnesota plays in Berkeley on Sept. 1, 2029. Cal will host Wyoming on Sept. 2, 2028, then travel to Laramie on Sept. 8, 2029.



The news follows the announcement last week that Cal will play a two-game set with Florida in 2026 and 2027.

This is not quite as exciting as the news that Cal will face Florida, Notre Dame and Auburn in future seasons, but it is still noteworthy.

Minnesota had its best season in years in 2019. The Gophers went 11-2, including an Outback Bowl victory over Auburn, and finished the season ranked No. 10 in the country.

Cal leads Minnesota in the all-time series, 4-2, and has won the last two contests with a victory in Berkeley in 2006 followed three seasons later by a win at Minnesota in 2009. had one of the more memorable performances in school history in the 2009 meeting with a Cal single-game record five touchdown rushes.



Cal was a 17-15 winner against Wyoming in the only meeting between the schools in the 1990 Copper Bowl in Tucson. That Copper Bowl win represented Cal's first bowl-game victory since the 1923 season.



Cal finished the 2019 season with an 8-5 overall record and won four of five games to close out the year including victories at Stanford and UCLA, and against Illinois in the Redbox Bowl. The Bears have improved their record in each of the last two seasons under head coach and tied for second in the Pac-12 North last year for their highest finish since the Pac-12 split into North and South divisions in 2011.



Additional updates to Cal's future non-conference schedules are expected to be announced in the near future.



Cal-Minnesota Series History (Cal Leads, 4-2)

Oct. 6, 1951 – at Cal 55, Minnesota 14 (Berkeley, Calif.)

Oct. 4, 1952 – Cal 49, at Minnesota 13 (Minneapolis, Minn.)

Oct. 3, 1964 – Minnesota 26, at Cal 20 (Berkeley, Calif.)

Sept. 19, 1987 – at Minnesota 32, Cal 23 (Minneapolis, Minn.)

Sept. 9, 2006 – at Cal 42, Minnesota 17 (Berkeley, Calif.)

Sept. 19, 2009 – Cal 35, at Minnesota 21 (Minneapolis, Minn.)



Cal-Wyoming Series History (Cal Leads, 1-0)

Dec. 31, 1990 – Cal 17, Wyoming 15 (Copper Bowl – Tucson, Ariz.)



Future Nononference Opponents so far (according to FBSchedules.com)

2020: at UNLV, Cal Poly, TCU

2021: Nevada, at TCU, Sacramento State

2022: UC Davis, at Notre Dame, UNLV

2023: Auburn, San Jose State

2024: UC Davis, at Auburn, San Diego State

2025: UNLV, at San Diego State

2026: at UNLV, at Florida

2027: Florida

2028: Wyoming, at Minnesota

2029: Minnesota, at Wyoming