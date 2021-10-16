Cal Faces a Serious Challenge vs. No. 9 Oregon at Autzen Stadium: Game Thread

Bears have a serious challenge on their hands against the No. 9 Ducks.

Cal has much to overcome tonight in its Pac-12 football game at Oregon.

Here’s the mountain of challenges facing the Bears in the 7:30 p.m. ESPN kickoff at Autzen Stadium:

— The Ducks are ranked No. 9 in the AP Top-25 and Cal has not beaten a Top-10 AP team on the road since a 17-14 win at No. 10 Indiana in 1969. Cal is 0-33-1 since then vs. Top-10 foes in road games.

— The Bears have not won on the road against team ranked higher than No. 9 Oregon since a 20-7 victory at No. 3 in the 1951 Big Game — 70 years ago.

— Cal has not beaten Oregon in Eugene since a 31-24 verdict in 2007.

— The Ducks own a 15-game home win streak, third-longest active streak in FBS.

Both Cal (1-4, 0-2) and Oregon (4-1, 1-1) are coming off losses two weekends ago and byes last week.

