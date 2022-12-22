On a busy early signing day, Cal signed 14 players and strengthened itself at running back, defensive back and defensive line.

But big questions remain, starting at quarterback.

The Bears did not sign a quarterback but said good-bye to starter Jack Plummer, who entered the transfer portal. Backup Kai Millner, who excelled in his one significant opportunity last fall, figures to be the front-runner for the starting role, but he hasn’t publicly confirmed he is staying.

“Both Jack and Kai, who’ve been great for us, those guys have individual decisions to make. It’s not my place to announce their intentions,” Wilcox says in the video above be. “I’ll tell you we’re going to be very active recruiting the quarterback position — high school and transfer quarterback.”

Meanwhile, the Bears made progress along the offensive line even while not signing a newcomer at the position.

Veteran Matthew Cindric, who has started 33 games at either center or guard, has decided to return for a sixth season. He was injured in Week 6 this year and had surgery, and it was assumed his career was over.

“This is not surprising,” Wilcox said. “However, it’s great news.”

The offensive line, like quarterback, will continue to be a recruiting priority as the coaching staff works toward the February signing period. Wilcox said the Bears will “absolutely” seek experienced players in the transfer portal, but acknowledged, “It’s also a competitive environment. We want to make sure the guys we bring in here have the ability to help us.”

The biggest piece of positive news for the Bears on Wednesday was the signing of running back Byron Cardwell, whom Cal recruited out of high school but got on a second effort after he opted to leave Oregon.

Cardwell rushed for 417 yards and three touchdowns as a freshman in 2021 and was the Ducks’ projected starter this season. He was on the preseason Doak Walker Award watch list.

But he played just two games for Oregon this season before an injury that kept him off the field on game day the rest of the fall.

Wilcox said Cardwell is healthy and expected to participate in spring practice.

Cardwell, a consensus four-star recruit out of Morse High in San Diego, gives the Bears a complement to Jaydn Ott, who rushed for 897 yards and scored 10 touchdowns as a freshman this season.

“Jaydn Ott is a spectacular player. We think the world of Jaydn and he’s going to do great things for us,” Wilcox said. “Byron can have a huge impact as well and there’s no reason you can’t also run some two-back stuff.”

Sorting that out will be the responsibility of new offensive coordinator Jake Spavital, who also welcomes freshman running back Jaivian Thomas from McClymonds High in Oakland.

Here’s what Wilcox had to say on other recruiting topics Wednesday:

— Cal’s highest-rated high school signee was wide receiver Nyziah Hunter, a 6-2, 200-pounder from Salinas. The four-star prospect caught 22 touchdown passes the past two seasons.

“Really talented all-around athlete,” Wilcox said. “He’s got good size and he can really run. We feel like he’s got a really high ceiling because of those physical tools and he’s just scratching the surface as a player.”

— Among four signees in the defensive backfield are three transfers, including Nohl Williams of UNLV and Kaylin Moore of Colorado, whom the Bears recruiting out of high school. Both of them, along with JC transfer Matthew Littlejohn, will compete for spots at cornerback or nickel back, according to Wilcox.

— The Bears added three players along the defensive front, including Tiu Afalava of Baldwin Park, Calif. and end Zurich Ashford of Las Vegas.

Another possibility there is 6-5, 260-pound Frederick Williams II of Gardena. He played receiver at Junipero Serra High through his sophomore season before a substantial growth spurt. He will looks at both defensive and offensive line.

— Cal went into the portal to secure Sergio Allen, a one-time four-star inside linebacker prospect from Georgia who struggled to find playing time at powerhouse Clemson.

“Very talented guy in high school. Highly recruited for a reason,” Wilcox said. “Played in a very deep (linebacker) room there. We think he’s got a chance to help us.”

2022 CAL FOOTBALL EARLY SIGNEES

-- DL Tiu Afalava (6-2, 275) Bishop Amat HS, Baldwin Park, CA

Was in an Under Armour TV commercial with Tom Brady and Morgan Freeman

-- ILB Sergio Allen (6-1, 225) Clemson, Fort Valley, GA

Consensus 4-star high school prospect has played as a backup at Clemson

-- DE Zurich Ashford (6-3, 255) Arbor View HS, Las Vegas, NV

Totaled 16 sacks in his 2-year high school varsity career on teams that were 17-5

-- RB Byron Cardwell Jr. (6-0, 206) Oregon, San Diego, CA

Rushed for 493 yards in 2 seasons at Oregon, but was injured most of 2022

-- WR Nyziah Hunter (6-2, 200) Salinas HS, Salinas, CA

Consensus 4-star prospect caught 22 touchdown passes past 2 years

-- CB Matthew Littlejohn (5-11, 180) Citrus College, San Antonio, TX

Two-time all-conference in junior college football, arrives with 2 years’ eligibility

-- TE Ben Marshall (6-4, 220) Blackman HS, Murfreesboro, TN

Named offensive MVP for a 10-3 team that reached the Tennessee state playoffs

-- OLB Ryan McCulloch (6-2, 224) Rio Honda Prep, Duarte, CA

Colorado and WSU also recruited him, as did 3 Ivy League schools

-- CB Kaylin Moore (5-10, 185) Colorado, Westlake Village

Made 14 starts in 2 years at Boulder after originally being recruited by Cal

-- RB Jaivian Thomas (5-10, 175) McClymonds HS, Oakland, CA

Rushed for 2,528 yards with 30 TDs this season for 2-AA state finalist

-- ILB Cade Uluave (6-1, 230) Mountain Ridge HS, Jordan, UT

Athletic player who also was productive as a running back in high school

-- DB Sailasa Vadrawale (5-11, 170) Rancho Cotate HS, Concord, CA

Three-star prep was born in Berkeley; picked Cal over Washington

-- OL/DL Frederick Williams III (6-5, 250) Junipero Serra HS, Gardena, CA

Played receiver in HS before growth spurt - will be given a shot on both lines

-- CB Nohl Williams (6-1, 185) UNLV, Oxnard, CA

Second-team All-Mountain West pick had 40 tackles, 3 INTs for UNLV

Cover photo of Matthew Cindric by Darren Yamashita, USA Today

