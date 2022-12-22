Report: Cal QB Jack Plummer Enters Transfer Portal

Cal starting quarterback Jack Plummer reportedly has entered the transfer portal, which leaves a big hole in the Bears' offensive plans for the 2023 season.

Chris Hummer of 247 Sports reported on Wednesday that Plummer has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. He has one year of college eligibility remaining, and the Bears were hoping he would spend that remaining season in Berkeley.

So, unless Cal signs a quarterback out of the transfer portal, the Bears' starting quarterback next season will be Kai Millner, unless he also transfers. Millner will be a third-year sophomore next season and was Plummer's backup in 2023. There is no indication at the moment that Millner plans to transfer, but that remains a possibility.

Cal head coach Justin Wilcox did not confirm Plummer's transfer on Wednesday while discussing Cal's recruiting class, but said this:

“Both Jack and Kai, who’ve been great for us, those guys have individual decisions to make. I’ll tell you we’re going to be very active recruiting the quarterback position — high school and transfer quarterback. Those guys have done a great job for us. It’s not my place to announce their intentions. I really appreciate both of them.”

That suggests Millner may be on the way out too, but there has been no report that Millner has entered the transfer portal.

This presents a challenge to new offensive coordinator Jake Spavital, who is taking over a Cal offense that ranked 10th in the Pac-12 in both scoring (23.9 points per game) and total offense. It's unknown what Spavital may had told Plummer or Millner regarding his plans for Cal's offense and whether either was in his plan to be the Bears' quarterback in 2023.

Plummer started all 12 games for Cal in his one season in Berkeley after transferring from Purdue. He ranked ninth in the Pac-12 in passer rating, completing 62.5% of his passes with 21 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Millner performed well in his only significant playing time this season, which was in mopup duty against Oregon. He completed 11-of-14 passes for 114 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also ran fopr 12 yards. That came in the slosing minutes of a loss to the Ducks when the outcome has already been decided and about half the Oregon defenders were backups.

The one thing Millner offers that Plummer didn't is escapability and the ability run the ball in run-pass options. Both Plummer and Millner are from Gilbert, Ariz.

