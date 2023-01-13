Skip to main content

Cal Transfer Tight End Jermaine Terry II Commits to Oregon State

Golden Bears got a transfer tight end from Oregon State, so it was bascially a swap
Jermaine Terry II, who was Cal's starting tight end this past season as a sophomopre before entering the transfer portal, has committed to Oregon State.

Terry made his announcement on social media on Thursday evening.

Cal is essentially swapping tight ends with Oregon State, as Beavers tight end J.T. Byrne is transferring to Cal.  Terry is a more accomplished tight end than Byrne, though.

Terry was primarily a blocking tight end in the Bears' scheme this past season. He had seven receptions for 41 yards in 12 games this past season and one catch for 11 yards in 2011.

Terry is a Bay Area product who attended Kennedy High School in Richmond, Calif.  He turned down offers from Alabama, Oregon, Florida, LSU, Utah, Texas A&M, Tennessee, UCLA, Washington, Penn State and others to sign with Cal.

He is remaining in the Pac-12 so Cal will have to defend against him for the next two years.

Terry and wide receiver J.Michael Sturdivant were the Golden Bears' highrest rated recruits in the class of 2021.  Sturdivant recently entered the transfer portal but has not committed to a new school yet.

At Oregon State, Terry will compete with Beavers' tight ends Jake Overman, Jack Velling and Gabe Milbourn for playing time. Velling and Overman both started games for the Beavers this past season. Velling had 16 catches for 281 yards and three touchdowns, and Overman has seven receptions for 51 yards.  

Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave, who missed most of the 2022 season with an injury, declared to enter the 2023 NFL draft. The Beavers' Jack Colletto, who played a number of positions, including tight end, also declared for he NFL draft.

