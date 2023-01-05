Report: Cal WR J.Michael Studivant Enters Transfer Portal

There were only handful of players from the 2022 squad that Cal could not afford to lose by way of transfer. Redshirt freshman wide receiver J.Michael Studivants was one of those prized skill-position players, but on Wednesday Tom VanHaaren, an ESPN college football reporter, announced via twitter that Studivant has entered the transfer portal.

This is the most significant loss by Cal with regards to transfers since Justin Wilcox became the Bears head coach. In theory he could leave the portal and return to Cal, but that is unlikely for a player of Sttudivant's caliber. He is likely to get a lot of offers from top-flight schools.

Sturdivant was named to several freshman all-America teams, including a first-team freshman All-America mention by The Athletic. and also by College Football News.

Studivant led the Goldn Bears in reception in 2022 with 65 and touchdown receptions with seven. His 755 receiving yards for the season ranked second on the team.

Twice he had eight catches in a game, and his best game came against Washington when he had eight receptions for 102 yards and two touchdowns.

Studivant formed a quality wide receiver tandem with Jeremiah Hunter, both of whom were capable of making difficult catches and big plays.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Studivant provided an impressive combiation of size, speed and big-play ability that suggested big things for him over his college carerer.

He was the Bears' highest-rated recruit in the class of 2021, as Cal beat out Notre Dame, LSU, Texas A&M, UCLA and many others for Studivant, who resides in Highland Village, Texas.

Cover photo of J.Michael Studivant by Darren Yamashita, USA TODAY Sports

