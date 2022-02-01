Pac-12 Football News: QB Caleb Williams to USC

What was suspected when Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams announced he was entering the transfer portal has finally become reality: Williams has committed to USC to rejoin Lincoln Riley, the former Oklahoma coach who is now USC's head coach.

Cal will face USC and Williams on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles next season, and the Golden Bears are likely to have their own transfer at quarterback, Jack Plummer, who was at Purdue this past season.

The addition of Williams continues the total rearrangement of the quarterback situation in the Pac-12. It also makes the Trojans one of the favorites to win the 2022 Pac-12 title.

More transfers are still possible, so the Pac-12 quarterback shuffling may not be finalized.

In Williams, USC is getting quarterback who, as a freshman, replaced Heisman hopeful Spencer Rattler as Oklahoma's starting quarterback early in the 2021 season and was selected as the second-team all-Big 12 quarterback by the media while playing in 11 games. He had 21 touchdown passes and just four interceptions in 2021, and he also ran for 442 yards and a 5.6 yards-per-carry average.

The two quarterbacks who started games for USC in 2021 -- Jaxson Dart and Kedon Slovis -- both transferred out recently. Slovis went to Pittsburgh, and Dart wound up at Mississippi.

USC had previously received a commitment from former Oregon running back Travis Dye, so Riley and Trojans should have a dynamic backfield.

Cover photo of Caleb Williams by Bryan Terry, USA TODAY Network

