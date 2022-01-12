Ex-Purdue QB Jack Plummer Confirms He Is Coming to Cal

He announced his intention to be a Golden Bear on social media, and will probably be Cal's starter in 2022

Former Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer finally confirmed something that had been widely reported back on Dec. 20 -- that he has committed to Cal for the 2022 season.

Plummer made his announcement via social media on Tuesday. Cal's spring semester began today (Jan. 11) and classes for that term begin Jan. 18. Plummer is expected to enroll at Cal for the spring term, making him eligible to participate in spring football. He will probably be the Golden Bears' starting quarterback next season, succeeding Chase Garbers, who has declared for the 2022 NFL draft.

Plummer has two years of college eligibility remaining.

It had been projected that Plummer might go against his younger brother, Will Plummer, when Cal faces Arizona on Sept. 24 in the Bears' 2022 Pac-12 opener. Will Plummer was the Wildcats' starting quarterback when Arizona beat Cal 10-3 this past season, and he figured to have a good shot at being the Wildcats' starting quarterback in 2022. However, that was before Jayden de Laura, Washington State's starting quarterback this past season, entered the transfer portal and announced this week that he is transferring to Arizona.

The 6-foot-5 Jack Plummer is from Gilbert, Arizona, and he is not related to former Arizona State and NFL quarterback Jake Plummer.

Jack Plummer began the 2021 season as Purdue's starting quarterback, but he was replaced as the starter by Aidan O'Connell in the fifth game. O’Connell was selected to the second-team All-Big Ten squad this season, and he announced he will return to Purdue for a sixth season of eligibility in 2022.

Purdue went 3-1 in Plummer's four starts this past season, with wins over Illinois, Oregon State and Connecticut. His only loss was a 27-13 defeat against Notre Dame.

Plummer completed 68.5% of his passes in 2021, with seven touchdown passes and no interceptions. He is also a threat to run.

A video interview with Plummer after he helped Purdue beat Oregon State:

Jack Plummer in some 2020 game action against Minnesota:

Cover photo of Jack Plummer by Nikos Frazier, Journal & Courier via Imagn Content Services, LLC

